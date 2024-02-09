Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The relationship between pop star Taylor Swift and American footballer Travis Kelce is the 'Love Story' that is on the verge of overshadowing the on-field action at this weekend's Super Bowl.

The prestigious match will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada as the Chiefs look to defend their title from 12 months ago. Usher will take to the field for the half-time show but all eyes may be up in the plush boxes to see if uber-famous Swift is in the house to watch her boyfriend.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of the Super Bowl, NationalWorld has all you need to know about the Swift-Kelce relationship.

How did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce meet?

It took Travis Kelce a number of attempts to actually make contact with Taylor Swit after he became interested in dating the singing superstar. It was eventually a mutual friend who managed to put the two in contact after Swift had played a concert in Kansas City.

Kelce has admitted that he 'had somebody paying Cupid' between the two but has not revealed who that person was. The tight end first heard from Swift when she contacted him having been passed his number.

Fans have tried their best to deduce which mutual friend might be. One prime suspect is actor Miles Teller, who has golfed with Kelce and co-starred in Swit's 'I Bet You Think About Me' music video.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are one of the world's most famous couples. (Image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other beady-eyed fans have also spotted that one of Swift's Eras Tour backing dancers, Kameron Saunders, is the brother of football player Khalen Saunders - who played for the Kansas City Chiefs between 2019 and 2022. Elsewhere, NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews has been trying to set up her two friends for years, telling Swift to 'do it for America'.

How long has Taylor Swift been dating Travis Kelce?

The connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first hit the public eye in July 2023 when the NFL star was spotted attending her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where he plays football for the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce watched the critically acclaimed three-hour show from his private box inside the venue and traded friendship bracelets with fans who managed to reach him.

Kelce later admitted that he had planned to flirt with Swift by giving her a friendship bracelet with his number on it but that the two never had a chance to speak in person at the show. The sportsman admitted he was 'butthurt' after realising that Swift limits her post-show interactions to save her voice.

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

Whether or not Taylor Swift will be at the Super Bowl appears to be the question that has gripped the Swiftie world and the American Football world. There's no doubt the 'Love Story' singer will want to see her boyfriend in one of the biggest matches of his career in Las Vegas, but Swift has been in Tokyo this week performing the latest leg of her Eras Tour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Plane and travel experts have been sweating over their keyboards this week, crunching the numbers to see whether the star can jet across the globe in time for the match. The conclusion appears to be that she can, in a time-travel challenge that makes use of the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas.