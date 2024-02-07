Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Super Bowl LVIII takes place this Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada where the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs, with superstar tight end Travis Kelce looking to his third Super Bowl in the process - and a back-to-back championship for the Chiefs.

But for as much as punters are placing bets on who will win this year’s event, there is another sect of fans who are also eager to watch the Super Bowl for a completely different reason; Travis Kelce’s current squeeze Taylor Swift. Such has been the impact Swift has had during her attendances at Kansas City Chiefs NFL games that apparently viewing figures have gone up.

That of course led to cries of “publicity stunt,” and even some of the Republican Party claiming a “holy war” against her due to her potential influence on the 2024 US presidential race. But for as much as people are tuning in to see the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl Halftime Show and of course the plethora of star-studded Super Bowl adverts on US television, there will be a very large potion hoping to tune in to catch Swift cheering on her recently adopted team.

However, isn’t there an “Era’s” tour date that Swift is committed to, over at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Saturday February 10 2024? That’s led to speculation if Swift will make it in time to see Super Bowl LVIII. We’ve gotten out our itineraries here at NationalWord, and looked at flights and time zones to figure out what you all want to know Swifties - could Taylor Swift attend the Super Bowl this weekend?

How Taylor Swift could make it to Super Bowl LVIII

Trip 1 - Tokyo Dome to Haneda Airport (Travel Time - 30 minutes)

Taylor Swift's first port of call would be travelling from the Tokyo Dome to Haneda International Airport (Credit: Getty Images/Haneda Airport)

Taylor Swift’s show at the Tokyo Dome is scheduled to start, according to the Tokyo Dome’s website, at 6:00pm JST, with an average length of her show around the 3 hour 15 minute mark. Taking into account that she might not be rushing after the show (post-concert commitments, fan signings, debriefing and some admin to boot,) we would estimate that she’d probably spend nearly an hour undertaking whatever is needed to be undertaken.

Rather than venture out to Narita Airport in Tokyo, she could instead take a private plane from Haneda Airport, which from the Tokyo Dome is a 20-minute journey. Depending on traffic around that area (and it could be busy given she has just finished her show), that would mean she could arrive at Haneda Airport by 10:30pm JST.

Estimated time of arrival - Saturday February 10 2024, 10:30pm JST

Trip 2 - Haneda Airport, Japan to Harry Reid International Airport (travel time - 13 hours)

We’ve had a look at what airports cater for private jets, and the dominant result in our searches is Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. The average flight time between Tokyo and Las Vegas, according to Google Maps, is 12 hours 25 minutes.

But we’ve not accounted for any pre-flight or post-flight checks - given I’ve never flown on a private jet (yet), we at NationalWorld have added an extra 35 minutes to account for those checks, meaning that after travelling over the international time zone, Swift should arrive at Harry Reid International Airport at around 7pm - the day before the Super Bowl.

Estimated time of arrival - Saturday February 10 2024, 7pm US Time

Optional - Harry Reid International Airport to Allegiant Stadium (Travel Time - 30 minutes)

In the event that Taylor Swift stays a little later in Tokyo, she can be safe in the knowledge Harry Reid International Airport is only a 15 minute drive away in good traffic from the Allegiant Stadium - home to Super Bowl LVIII (Credit: Harry Reid Airport/LV Raiders)

Let’s for argument's sake though say that Taylor Swift decided not to immediately take our travel itinerary into account and instead delayed her departure from Japan. What if she flies out the day of the Super Bowl rather than the night before?

We’ve accounted for that - Harry Reid International Airport is a 13-minute drive from Allegiant Stadium, where the Super Bowl is being held this year. Accounting for the traffic on the way to the stadium, we’ve put a conservative 17-minute buffer to account for that. That means that even if Swift cuts it fine, she will still be able to catch most of the game, given Super Bowl games on average last between three to four hours.

Estimate time of arrival - 7:30pm US Time (if she leaves Tokyo on Sunday morning)

Could Taylor Swift arrive in time to see Travis Kelce win the Super Bowl?

Yes - theoretically, Taylor Swift could end up watching the Super Bowl and hopefully see her current beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs win the game. However, she no doubt will be exhausted with all the travelling but thanks to time zones, she has a day to sleep off any jetlag.