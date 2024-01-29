Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a riveting Championship game, the San Francisco 49ers mounted an incredible comeback to secure their spot in a Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs - the defending champions - emerged triumphant in the first Conference Championship game on Sunday (January 28), defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10.

Their upcoming appearance at Super Bowl LVIII will mark their fourth appearance in the NFL's grand finale in the last five years.

Then the 49ers, facing a halftime deficit of 24-7 against the Detroit Lions, one of the four NFL teams yet to reach the Super Bowl, orchestrated a thrilling turnaround.

In a gripping eight-minute stretch, they scored 17 points to level the score before taking the lead for the first time with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Ultimately, the home team held onto their advantage, securing a 34-31 victory, and setting the stage for a Super Bowl rematch, echoing the clash at Super Bowl 54 where the Chiefs triumphed over San Francisco with a score of 31-20.

But who will emerge from this year's matchup victorious? Who do the oddsmakers think is most likely to lift the Lombardi Trophy this year? Here is everything you need to know.

Who will win the Super Bowl in 2024?

According to the bookies, this year's Super Bowl spoils are most likely to go to the San Francisco 49ers. At the time of writing (29 January) Betway are offering odds of 20/23, while Betfair are offering 10/11.

As for the Chiefs' chance, Betway don't think the game's winner is all that easy to predict, with odds of 20/21 for a Kansas win. Betfair seems to be currently offering 1/1, but odds are likely to change in the build-up to the game.

If Kansas City wins, they will become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the New England Patriots did it 20 years ago in 2003 and 2004.

It's Kelce (and Taylor) vs Patrick Mahomes this Super Bowl Sunday (Photos: Getty Images)

Who will be MVP?

Another popular betting line at the Super Bowl is who will be MVP - or the most valuable player.

Similar to a Man of the Match award, MVP is typically awarded to the player who has made the most significant impact and contributions to his team's success during that specific game.

The MVP is often chosen based on exceptional performance in key aspects of the game, such as scoring touchdowns, making crucial plays, displaying outstanding skills, and influencing the overall outcome.

While players at any position can be awarded MVP, quarterbacks tend to be the most likely recipients, as their crucial and high-profile position has a significant impact on the outcome of games.

The quarterback is responsible for leading the offence, making key decisions, and executing plays, and often contributes directly to a team's success by throwing touchdown passes, leading scoring drives and effectively managing the game.

At the time of writing (29 February), 888sport is the only betting site we could find offering odds on the Super Bowl MVP. Other outlets are likely to offer their own odds as we get closer to the big game.

888 think Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is most likely to be Super Bowl MVP this year, with odds of 11/10. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is in at second with odds of 9/4.

As for Travis Kelce - Kansas City's tight end (and pop megastar Taylor Swift's high-profile boyfriend) - 888 has him at fourth most likely to be MVP, with odds of 20/1.

Will Taylor Swift be there?

Speaking of Kelce and Swift, while no official betting lines are being offered (at the time of writing, anyway), fans of the pop superstar are already speculating whether she will make a celebrity cameo at the Allegiant Stadium come Super Bowl Sunday.

The star is due to take her Eras Tour to Japan in February, performing at the Tokyo Dome on 10 February, just a day before the big game.