Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is set for a return to the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks time.

The Kansas City Chiefs star will be hoping to cap a huge year with yet another ring in Las Vegas in February. Taylor was once again in attendance to cheer her boyfriend on, this time in Baltimore on Sunday (29 January).

But the big question remains - will Swift be in the stands for the big game on 11 February? She is due to restart her enormously successful Eras tour in the coming early next month, so will she have space in her busy diary for the game.

If she does make the trip to Las Vegas, she won't be the only famous face from the music world at the game. Usher is set to perform the much coverted half-time show.

Here's all you need to know:

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

It has not yet been confirmed if the superstar will be the game in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February. However she has been in the ground to support Travis Kelce at all of the Chiefs' playoff games so far.

However, she does have a show at the Tokyo Dome in Japan the night before. She is due to finish her stint in Tokyo on Saturday, 10 February.

When does the Eras tour resume?

Taylor Swift will play her first shows of 2024 in Japan in early February. She is scheduled to perform at the Tokyo Dome from 7 February - 10 February.

Her schedule then has a gap until 16 February, when the tour will arrive in Australia. She will play Era shows in Sydney and Melbourne while down under.

Could she make it to the Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift will finish her shows in Japan on Saturday, 10 February - a day before the Super Bowl takes place in Las Vegas. It would give her time to return to the states for the show.