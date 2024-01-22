Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The American Football season is nearing its climax, with the top NFL teams of the past year battling it out in the playoffs to determine who will claim a spot in the all important Super Bowl game.

The Super Bowl is one of sport's great spectacles, an American-sized event that transcends the game itself and delivers an entertaining show whether you're an NFL fan or not.

This year is set to be no different, with American-sized accoutrements and superstar half-time guests all set to provide a dazzling display.

So when exactly will the game be played, and how can fans watch it in the UK? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Where will the 2024 Super Bowl be held?

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, and will be the first Super Bowl to be held in Nevada and the Las Vegas Valley area.

The stadium currently serves as the home stadium for the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, and can hold up to 71,835 fans for American Football games.

The relatively new stadium only opened in July 2020, at a cost of $1.9 billion (£1.5 billion), making it the second-most expensive stadium in the world, second only the SoFi Stadium - the current home of Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers - at $5.5 billion (£4.6 billion).

Another US-sized claim to flame is that the north endzone area of the stadium contains a large torch that houses a flame in honour of Al Davis, the late long-time owner of the Raiders, which at 26 metres tall is currently the largest 3D printed object in the world...

In its two-year history, the stadium has also hosted concerts and performances by music stars such as Guns N’ Roses, Rolling Stones, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John.

In 2021 the stadium hosted its first pro-wrestling event when WWE Summerslam rolled into town, with John Cena taking on Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship in the main event match.

When will Super Bowl 2024 be held?

The next Super Bowl is scheduled to be played on Sunday 11 February 2024.

Which team is favourite to win Super Bowl 2024?

The next Super Bowl game is over three weeks at the time of writing, and the two teams who have made it to the big game are yet to be decided,

Though the post-season playoffs are still ongoing, oddsmakers are already weighing in on who they think could take to the field come 11 February.

If the bookies are to be believed, we could be looking at San Francisco 49ers (8/5) vs. Baltimore Ravens (21/10) as the Super Bowl game.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs (9/1) and Detroit Lions (8/1) could still feasibly make it to the game - at the time of writing at least (22 January).

Who’s performing in the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show?

In September, it was announced that R&B star Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. The Grammy-winning singer said it was the “honour of a lifetime” to be chosen to perform at the major sporting event.

Speaking about playing the show, Usher said: “It’s an honour of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before.”

How can I watch the Super Bowl 2024?

In the UK and Ireland, the game will be televised on ITV, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports NFL. Live commentary will also be broadcast on radio via BBC Radio 5 Live.

How can I get tickets to Super Bowl 2024?

If you’re looking to head out to the States to catch the game live and in-person, you’ll of course need a ticket.

Super Bowl tickets are typically handled directly by the NFL, unlike regular season seats, which are marketed through the league's official retail partner, Ticketmaster.

As with other high-demand games in various club and international competitions, these tickets are not distributed on a first-come, first-served basis through conventional sales channels. Instead, a ballot system is employed, aiming to provide fans with a fair and balanced opportunity to purchase tickets.

Fans interested in entering the ballot for Super Bowl LVIII tickets must either be existing ticket-holders with an NFL franchise or participate in the league's own prize draw. These requirements naturally limit access for the majority of supporters.