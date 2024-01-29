The Pete Rozelle Trophy given to the Super Bowl MVP, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The line-up for the Super Bowl in Las Vegas this year has been confirmed.

After 18 weeks of the regular season and three rounds of play-offs, just two teams remain standing. The AFC champions will take on the NFC winner at Allegiant Stadium in February.

Patrick Mahomes will be going for his third ring - and second-in-a-row. Taylor Swift could be in the crowd in Las Vegas to cheer on Travis Kelce, but she potentially faces a mad last minute dash to make it in time!

Usher is the act who will be headlining the coverted half time show. He follows Rihanna who revealed her preganancy during her peformance 12 months ago.

But who will be duking it out to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy on 11 February? Here's all you need to know:

Super Bowl line-up for 2024

The Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Sunday, 11 February will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on San Francisco 49ers for the biggest prize in football.

The Chiefs were crowned AFC champions after a 17-10 win over Baltimore Ravens in the early kick-off. Despite the headline billing of the quarter back clash as Mahomes faced the expected MVP Lamar Jackson, it was the defences who dominated in the low scoring affair.

Lions had looked like they were storming to victory in the NFC Championship game with a 24-7 lead at half-time, but the Niners came roaring back to tie the game in the third quarter.

After a lengthy drive to start the 4th quarter, the Niners took the lead for the first time with a Field Goal taking the score to 27-24. A touchdown took the lead to 10 points with 3 minutes to go.