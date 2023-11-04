Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker have welcomed their first baby together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their first child together. (Credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian who married her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022, have become parents again and welcomed their first baby together. Only days ago, the couple shared a joint Instagram post where they recreated outfits from the wedding scene in Beetlejuice, Kourtney was dressed as Lydida Deetz and Travis as Beetlejuice. The caption read: “I’m the ghost with the most, babe.”

According to People, “The Lemme founder, 44, and the Blink-182 drummer, 47, have welcomed their first baby together, sources confirm exclusively.” Although the couple haven’t officially announced their new baby name, Travis Barker said on the ‘One Life One Chance with Toby Morse podcast that “There’s a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but its’ the week that Rocky’s due.” After the host Toby Morse said “Rocky Thirteen Barker,” Travis repeated “Rocky Thirteen Barker.”

When the couple hosted a Disney themed baby shower, fans were able to zoom in on decorations where they reportedly saw a message with the words “May Baby Rocky have the most… life filled with love, happiness.” In an interview with his teenager daughter Alabama with Complex, Travis revealed why he liked the name and said that “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Kourtney who announced she was pregnant in June of this year, revealed in September that she had to undergo foetal surgery and posted on Instagram to say “I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to m y side from the tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.” She went on to say that “Praise be to god. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

How many children does Kourtney Kardashian have?

Kourtney Kardashian has three other children with former partner Scott Disick, they have Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11 and Reign Ashton, 8.

How many children does Travis Barker have?