Kim Kardashian’s sex tape has been crowned the best selling of all time. The Skims founder, 43, shot to fame following the ‘leaked’ video of her with ex-boyfriend RayJ [real name William Ray Norwood Jr.], 43, in 2007.

The pornographic footage shows the former couple having sex during their time romance from October 2003. The pair were on vacation in Mexico celebrating Kim Kardashian's 23 birthday.

According to TMZ, president of Vivid Entertainment, Steve Hirsch told the website: “the most recent spike makes "Kim K Superstar" the biggest selling celebrity sex tape of all time.” He explained in 2021 that Kim made $150K while Ray J made $270K. The sex tape settlement gave Kardashian a way to pursue her own career moves.

Vivid Entertainment bought the tape from a third party for $1 million.Over the years there have been rumours that it was actually Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner who leaked the sex tape to further Kim’s career. Rumours the mother and daughter have strongly denied.

Up until 2014 Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee held the title of best selling sex tape of all time. The Baywatch actress and Motley Crue drummer were the first celebrities ever to have a sex tape. Pam and Tommy got married in 1995 and filmed themselves on their honeymoon having sex. The tape was stolen from a safe in their LA home by Rand Gauthier.

Rand Gauthier sold the sex-tape to Vivid Entertainment who went on to earn over $77 million. However, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee didn’t profit from any of the sales. The ordeal was made into a drama series Pam and Tommy in 2022.

Paris Hilton also had her sex tape leaked in 2007. The Hilton heiress' ex-rated video named One Night in Paris was filmed with her ex boyfriend Rick Saloman who leaked the footage following the pair's breakup. Rick reportedly earned $10 million in the first year of the DVD release but Paris Hilton said in her memoir she never received a single penny and it is one of the biggest regrets of her life.

Jennifer Lopez also faced a sex tape scandal in 2012. The singer’s ex-husband Ojani Noa claimed he had several videos from when they were married. Yahoo reported at the time that Jennifer Lopez “filed legal papers against him to prevent the release of any such footage.”

One video in particular was allegedly filmed during the pairs honeymoon but JLo insisted that if the video did exist, she did not consent to being filmed. No videos of the singer have ever been released.