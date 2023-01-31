The couple famously only dated for four days before they tied the knot on a beach in Cancun

Pamela Anderson is ready to share her side of the story in her Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story”.

Directed by Ryan White, it will see the former Playboy model and Baywatch star reveal never before seen photos and personal diary entries from her childhood.

There are lots of shocking revelations expected to come out of the documentary, with fans predicting Anderson to share about that infamous sex tape and her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

So, how long did Pam and Tommy date and when did they get married? Here’s everything you need to know.

How long did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee date?

The couple famously only dated for four days before they tied the knot on a beach in Cancun in February 1995.

Pamela Anderson and her former husband Tommy Lee in Monaco at the World Music Awards ceremony in 1999 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The pair first met on New Years Eve and according to Lee kept in touch for six weeks on the phone before he travelled to Cancun where she was doing a photoshoot.

Speaking to People in 2015, Anderson revealed “It really was love at first sight” adding: “I only knew him four days before I married him.”

Did they get married?

Anderson and Lee got married in February 1995 in Cancun, just four days after meeting one another. Their wedding ceremony took place on a beach, with the Playboy model wearing a white bikini and Mötley Crüe drummer wearing boardshorts.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on the beach following their wedding in Cancun, Mexico, February 1995. (Photo: Getty Images)

Why did they split up?

The couple were together for three years, with Anderson filing for divorce in 1998. In February 1998 Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to reports, he had assaulted Anderson while she was holding their 2-month-old son at their Malibu home.

The Mötley Crüe drummer was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading no contest to felony spousal battery.

The couple did get back together in 2008, staying together for two more years before breaking up for good in 2010.

Do they have kids?

Anderson and Lee have two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee who was born in May 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee who was born in December 1997. Both have followed in their parent’s footsteps with Brandon becoming an actor, who is best known for his role in the Netflix series “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”. Whilst Dylan is a model and musician.

Actress Pamela Anderson (center) and her sons Brandon Lee (L) and Dylan Lee (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2018, it was reported by Yahoo Life that Brandon had allegedly punched Lee in the face following a tweet he had posted in response to Anderson mentioning the spousal abuse in an interview with Piers Morgan. Following the incident, Brandon gave a statement to People blaming his “father’s alcoholism”.

He said: “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism.” He added:“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Lee shared his own version of the incident in a post on Twitter, he said: “My fiancée and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

When can I watch Pamela A Love Story?

