Lee tied the knot with content creator Brittany Furlan in 2019 after the pair met on the dating app Raya

Tommy Lee’s relationship with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson is expected to feature in her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story”.

The new documentary, which is directed by Ryan White, will see the former Playboy model and Baywatch star tell her story herself, revealing never before seen photos and personal diary entries from her childhood. Fans have predicted that she could also share about that infamous sex tape and her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Lee.

So, how many times has Tommy Lee been married? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Brittany Furlan?

Brittany Furlan is Lee’s wife, who he married in 2019. The pair originally met on the dating app Raya, with Lee sharing in the Netflix documentary “The American Meme”, that he had “been following her for years on Vine.”

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan got married in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

The Mötley Crüe drummer proposed to Furlan on Valentine’s Day in 2018, with the couple tying the knot the following year.

They share a 24-year age difference, with Furlan being 34-years-old and the drummer recently celebrating his 60th birthday.

Furlan revealed how the couple had first met on the How To Talk To Girls podcast, recalling that the pair had matched on Raya. She said: “I matched with him and he was just so persistent.” She added: “He was just like, texting me every day, and being like, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ … He was just so nice.”

She continued: “It was like a week later we ended up meeting up, we were both working Pride fest … I went up and tapped him on the shoulder, and he just gave me the biggest, warmest hug, and he held my hand,” Furlan added: “We were just together ever since then.”

Furlan is best known for being one of the most influential content creators on Vine, wracking up more than 8 million followers on the now non-functioning app.

How many times has Tommy Lee been married?

Lee has been married four times, with each of his ex-wives being well-known models and actresses.

Here is who Tommy Lee has been married to:

Elaine Starchuk

Lee married his first wife, model Elain Starchuck in 1984. The couple’s union didn’t last long, with the pair splitting after seven days of marriage and divorcing the following year.

Heather Locklear

Heather Locklear married Tommy Lee in 1986 (Photo: Getty Images)

Heather Locklear and Lee got married on 10 May 1986. At the time Locklear was an actress, starring in TJ Hooker and Dynasty. The couple were married for eight years, divorcing in 1994 reportedly due to rumours Lee had cheated on her.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson and her former husband Tommy Lee in Monaco at the World Music Awards ceremony in 1999 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Anderson and Lee famously only dated for four days before they tied the knot in a beach ceremony in Cancun in February 1995. Their relationship lasted for three years, with Anderson filing for divorce in 1998. In February 1998, Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to reports, he had assaulted Anderson while she was holding their 2-month-old son at their Malibu home. The Mötley Crüe drummer was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading no contest to felony spousal battery.

The couple did rekindle their relationship in 2008, staying together for two more years before ending things for good in 2010.

Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan in 2017 (Photo: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dick clark productions)

Lee is currently married to Furlan. The couple started dating in 2017 after meeting on the dating app Raya. Lee proposed to the 34-year-old content creator on Valentine’s Day 2018, with the pair getting married on Valentine’s Day 2019.

When can I watch Pamela: A Love Story on Netflix?

