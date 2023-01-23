The couple famously only dated for four days before they tied the knot on a beach in Cancun

Pamela Anderson is ready to share her side of the story in her upcoming Netflix documentary, “Pamela, A Love Story”.

The new documentary, which is directed by Ryan White aims to tell much more than a story about the former Playboy model and Baywatch star. Instead Anderson will be telling the story herself, revealing never before seen photos and personal diary entries from her childhood.

There are lots of shocking revelations expected to come out of the documentary, with fans predicting Anderson to share about that infamous sex tape and her marriage to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee.

So, how long did Pam and Tommy date and when did they get married? Here’s everything you need to know.

How long did Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee date?

The couple famously only dated for four days before they tied the knot on a beach in Cancun in February 1995.

Pamela Anderson and her former husband Tommy Lee in Monaco at the World Music Awards ceremony in 1999 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to People in 2015, Anderson revealed “It really was love at first sight” adding: “I only knew him four days before I married him.”

The pair first met on New Years Eve and according to Lee kept in touch for six weeks on the phone before he travelled to Cancun where she was doing a photoshoot.

In an interview with Larry King in 2002 Anderson said: “He found out I was at a photoshoot down there and he followed me down.” She continued: “The first thing he said to me was ‘I’m going to marry you.’ And I said, ‘What, no one’s ever said that to me in a first sentence.’”

Did they get married?

Anderson and Lee got married whilst in Cancun, just four days after meeting one another. Their wedding ceremony happened on a beach, with the Playboy model wearing a white bikini.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee on the beach following their wedding in Cancun, Mexico, February 1995. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lee had popped the question after just three days of them meeting, with Anderson telling King: “I really always had such a fairy tale idea what a wedding would be, that I’d meet somebody, fall in love and it would just be very romantic, and it would be love at first sight. And I had all these things that I wanted it to be. And he chased me down to Cancun, and I just thought it was romantic.”

Why did they split up?

The couple were together for three years, with Anderson filing for divorce in 1998. In February 1998 Lee was arrested for spousal abuse, child abuse, and unlawful possession of a firearm. According to reports, he had assaulted Anderson while she was holding their 2-month-old son at their Malibu home.

The Mötley Crüe drummer was sentenced to six months in prison after pleading no contest to felony spousal battery.

The couple did get back together in 2008, staying together for two more years before breaking up for good in 2010.

Do they have two sons?

Anderson and Lee have two sons, Brandon Thomas Lee who was born in May 1996 and Dylan Jagger Lee who was born in December 1997. Both have followed in their parent’s footsteps with Brandon becoming an actor, who is best known for his role in the Netflix series “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”. Whilst Dylan is a model and musician.

Actress Pamela Anderson (center) and her sons Brandon Lee (L) and Dylan Lee (Photo: Getty Images)

In 2018 it was reported by Yahoo Life that Brandon had allegedly punched Lee in the face following a tweet he had posted in response to Anderson mentioning the spousal abuse in an interview with Piers Morgan. Following the incident, Brandon gave a statement to People blaming his “father’s alcoholism”.

He said: “I’m devastated at the events of the last several days that have been a result of my father’s alcoholism.” He added:“I’ve worked tirelessly organizing an intervention and it’s incredibly upsetting that it never came to fruition. I wanted my dad’s hopeful sobriety and recovery to be a private family matter but, as a result of his accusations on social media, I feel forced to speak out. I have and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as needed. I love my father and just want to see him sober, happy and healthy.”

Lee shared his own version of the incident in a post on Twitter, he said: “My fiancée and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth.”

When can I watch Pamela A Love Story?