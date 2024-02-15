The Gentlemen Netflix series: Guy Ritchie spin-off from 2018 film release date is confirmed for this year
Guy Ritchie Netflix series The Gentlemen has its release date confirmed with the show set to premiere very soon on the streaming platform. The series, which is a spin-off from Ritchie’s action comedy film of the same name, which was released on New Year’s Day 2020, follows young man Eddie Halstead who inherits a large estate from his father, but is unaware it is a front for a huge drug empire.
The 2020 movie starred Matthew McConaughey as Michael Pearson, a drug lord who cements his vast empire, and destroys his enemies. Pearson’s unseen presence is felt during the spinoff series, as Eddie, lacking any experience in the criminal world, must take over his father’s illicit business or risk losing the entire estate.
Ritchie began development on the series just 10 months after the film was released - it was filmed in London from November 2022 to June 2023, and now is gearing up for a global release on Netflix.
Is there a trailer for The Gentlemen?
Netflix has released a teaser trailer with new character art for the series, watch it here:
When is the release date of The Gentlemen?
Netflix confirmed today that The Gentlemen will be released on the platform on Thursday March 7. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released in one go, meaning you can binge the full show as soon as it premieres.
Who is in the cast of The Gentlemen series?
- Theo James as Eddie Halstead
- Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass
- Daniel Ings as Freddy Halstead
- Joely Richardson as Lady Sabrina Halstead
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Peter Serafinowicz
- Vinnie Jones as Geoff Seacombe
- Chanel Cresswell as Tammy
- Max Beesley as Henry Collins
- Harry Goodwins as Jack
- Ruby Sear as Gabrielle
- Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass
Where can you watch The Gentlemen film?
The Gentlemen is not currently available to stream for free with any subscription service, but you can still rent or buy the film. It is available to rent or buy in standard definition of HD from Amazon and Apple TV. It has not been confirmed if the movie will be added to Netflix in the future.
