Jodie Foster is close to wrapping up the case in True Detective season 4. Night Country, which is created by Issa López, is the fourth instalment of the franchise. Set in Alaska, it follows Foster alongside Kali Reis as they investigate the mysterious disappearance of eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic science station. True Detective is known for attracting a stand-out cast, with previous seasons starring Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Mahershala Ali.

The last two seasons have failed to live up to the hype of season 1, but True Detective: Night Country seems to be the one that has broken the mould, with it receiving the highest viewing figures for any season.

What is True Detective season 4 about?

Each series of True Detective is set in a new location, with a stand alone story and new cast. True Detective season 4 is set in Alaska, in the days of night in the run-up to Christmas.

Here is the official plot of True Detective: Night Country: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro must confront their pasts and the dark truths lying underneath the Arctic ice."

Who stars in True Detective season 4?

True Detective always has a big name starring in each series and season 4 is no different with Jodie Foster taking up the lead as Detective Liz Danvers. The Hollywood icon is best known for her roles in Taxi Driver, The Silence of the Lambs and most recently Netflix's Nyad.

Starring alongside her is professional boxer and actor Kali Reis, who is taking on the role of State Trooper Evangeline Navarro and is best known for her roles in Catch the Fair One and Black Flies.

The rest of the cast includes: John Hawkes (The Perfect Storm), Christopher Eccleston (Doctor Who), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Finn Bennett (Domina), Anna Lambe (Three Pines) and Joel D. Montgrand (DC's Legends of Tomorrow).

When is True Detective season 4 finale?

The True Detective season 4 finale will air in the UK on Monday, February 18.

What can I expect from the True Detective season 4 finale?

Speaking in an interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the finale's premiere, Finn Bennett who plays Peter Prior has offered some teasers, describing it as "gut-wrenching".

Bennett described how he has "burst into tears" watching the finale, "not only because I was so proud and overwhelmed with what we had achieved." He continued: "I think, one, be prepared to be satisfied. And, two, it is a real tear-jerker, in my opinion. I think it's beautiful, and I'm very, very proud of it."

True Detective season 4 finale - how to watch

True Detective Night Country finale will be available to watch in the UK on Monday, February 18 on Sky Atlantic and on Now TV.

For anyone keen enough to tune in at the same time as US audiences, it will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic at 2am, but will also air at the more respectable time of 9pm. If you decide to watch in the evening remember to watch out for spoilers.

Will there be a True Detective season 5?

True Detective has yet to be renewed for season 5, but it's looking very likely. The latest series is the most watched, with The Wrap reporting that is has overtaken figures for season one, averaging 12.7 million US viewers according to numbers from Warner Bros. Discovery.

True Detective Night Country is created by Issa López. In an interview with AV Club when asked if she would like to be involved in any future seasons, she said: "That’s a question for HBO". Given the show's success, it's expected that question will be put to her very soon.

