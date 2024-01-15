Here's everything you need to know about the cast for True Detective: Night Country and where you've seen them before

It's been a long five years, but the wait for True Detective season 4 is nearly over. The fourth season in the franchise, True Detective: Night Country is written by Issa López and set in the snowy fields of Alaska during the polar night.

Viewers have been gripped by True Detective ever since season 1 debuted in 2014 starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The series is known for attracting big names, with the line-up for season 4 including Hollywood A-lister Jodie Foster and boxer turned actor Kali Reis.

So, who else will be joining the cast for True Detective season 4? Here's everything you need to know.

Jodie Foster as Chief of Police, Liz Danvers

Enter True Detective season 4's lead, Jodie Foster as Chief of Police, Liz Danvers. The iconic actor needs no introduction, best known for her roles in Silence of the Lambs, The Accused, and Taxi Driver and with two Oscar wins, she's a Hollywood institution.

Danvers is a complicated character, sent to Ennis for a "promotion", she is the lead investigator for the mysterious disappearance of eight scientists and has a strained relationship with everyone, from the local community to her step-daughter Leah.

Jodie Foster and Finn Bennett as Liz Danvers and Peter Prior in True Detective season 4. Picture: HBO

Kali Reis as State Trooper Evangeline Navarro

Starring alongside her is Kali Reis' State Trooper Evangeline Navarro. A reluctant partner, she works with Danvers to investigate missing scientists. Before becoming an actor Reis was a former boxing world champion and held multiple weight class titles. She started acting in 2021 and her credits include Catch the Fair One and Black Flies.

Finn Bennett as Peter Prior

Peter Prior is the young up-and-coming freshman police officer who is Danvers go-to-guy, for literally everything. Played by Finn Bennett, you may recognise him from Top Boy, Sick of It and Foyles War.

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

One of the most intriguing characters, Rose Aguinea is a recluse who has relocated to Ennis to avoid the secrets from her past. You might recognise her from the Harry Potter franchise where she played Aunt Petunia and from Andor season 1.

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

Leah Danvers is Liz's step-daughter from her previous marriage. The pair share a strained relationship, with Liz preventing her from exploring her Inupiaq heritage. Played by Isabella Star LaBlanc, you may recognise her from Pet Sematary: Bloodlines and Long Slow Exhale.

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Hank Prior works alongside his son Peter for the Ennis Police Force. He has a strained relationship with his son and is disliked by Danvers and Navarro. Played by John Hawkes, fans might recognise him from his roles in Winter’s Bone, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro

Ted Corsaro is the regional chief of police played by Christopher Eccleston. He shares a past with Danvers, and comes to Ennis following the scientists' disappearance and concerns about how it could impact his political career. You might recognise Eccleston from Doctor Who, The Others and 28 Days Later.

John Hawkes as Hank Prior in True Detective (Photo: HBO)

Joel D. Montgrand as Eddie Qavvik

Eddie Qavvik, played by Joel D. Montgrand plays the love interest of Navarro and also owns the local bar. Fans might recognise Montgrand from DC Legends of Tomorrow.

Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee

Anna Lambe plays the role of Kayla Malee, studying to be a nurse she is described as having "little patience for anybody that messes with her family" according to Deadline. Viewers might recognise her from The Grizzlies and Amazon Prime's Three Pines.

Aka Niviâna as Julia Navarro

Newcomer Aka Niviâna plays Julia Navarro, Navarro's younger sister who is struggling with her mental health as well as the memories of their childhood.