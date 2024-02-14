Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Japanese Netflix action drama series House of Ninjas follows Japan’s last Ninja family who secretly use their ancient fighting skills in the modern day on dangerous missions. When they are recruited to save the country from an existential threat, it could be their final task.

Ninjas were some of the fiercest fighters of feudal Japan, coming to prominence in the 15th century as elite mercenaries hired by great lords or daimyōs to engage in sabotage against their enemies.

However, by the 18th century, with Japan unified and closed off from the rest of the world, there was no longer a need for this kind of fighter and the Ninja tradition died out. The new Netflix series is set in modern day Japan and follows the country's last ninja family, the Tawara as they turn their back on their heritage after one particularly brutal mission.

When Japan faces the greatest crisis of its history, the Tawaras, now living an unsatisfying quiet life, return to their roots in order to defend their country once more.

House of Ninjas lands on Netflix on Thursday

Is there a trailer for House of Ninjas?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of House of Ninjas?

Kento Kaku as Haru Tawara

Yosuke Eguchi as Soichi, Haru’s father

Tae Kimura as Yoko, Haru’s mother

Kengo Kora as Gaku, Haru’s older brother

Tenta Banka, as Riku, Haru’s younger bother

Aju Makita as Nagi, Haru’s older sister

Nobuko Miyamoto Taki, Haru’s grandmother

Riho Yoshioka as Karen Ito, a journalist

Taguchi as Jin Hamashima, a government official

Tokio Emoto as Masamitsu Oki, a new recruit working for Hamashima

Pierre Taki as Zensuke Omi, a detective

Kyusaku Shimada as Kosaku Kuze

Mariko Tsutsui as Toko Mukai

When is House of Ninjas on Netflix?