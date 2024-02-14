House of Ninjas: Netflix release date of Japanese action drama series, cast with Kento Kaku - and trailer
Japanese Netflix action drama series House of Ninjas follows Japan’s last Ninja family who secretly use their ancient fighting skills in the modern day on dangerous missions. When they are recruited to save the country from an existential threat, it could be their final task.
Ninjas were some of the fiercest fighters of feudal Japan, coming to prominence in the 15th century as elite mercenaries hired by great lords or daimyōs to engage in sabotage against their enemies.
However, by the 18th century, with Japan unified and closed off from the rest of the world, there was no longer a need for this kind of fighter and the Ninja tradition died out. The new Netflix series is set in modern day Japan and follows the country's last ninja family, the Tawara as they turn their back on their heritage after one particularly brutal mission.
When Japan faces the greatest crisis of its history, the Tawaras, now living an unsatisfying quiet life, return to their roots in order to defend their country once more.
Is there a trailer for House of Ninjas?
Yes, watch it here:
Who is in the cast of House of Ninjas?
- Kento Kaku as Haru Tawara
- Yosuke Eguchi as Soichi, Haru’s father
- Tae Kimura as Yoko, Haru’s mother
- Kengo Kora as Gaku, Haru’s older brother
- Tenta Banka, as Riku, Haru’s younger bother
- Aju Makita as Nagi, Haru’s older sister
- Nobuko Miyamoto Taki, Haru’s grandmother
- Riho Yoshioka as Karen Ito, a journalist
- Taguchi as Jin Hamashima, a government official
- Tokio Emoto as Masamitsu Oki, a new recruit working for Hamashima
- Pierre Taki as Zensuke Omi, a detective
- Kyusaku Shimada as Kosaku Kuze
- Mariko Tsutsui as Toko Mukai
When is House of Ninjas on Netflix?
House of Ninjas will be released on Netflix in the UK on Thursday February 15. There are eight episodes in the series and they will all be released at the same time. Episodes will be available to watch with original Japanese audio and English subtitles, or with English dubs.
