While Downton Abbey fans might be excited over the prospect of a new series after "secret filming" had been reported by a number of media outlets, "Gavin and Stacey" fans might be left heartbroken after actress Ruth Jones debunked the widely circulated rumour about a Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, calling it "sadly a rumour."

Recent reports from US entertainment news website Deadline suggested a return of the beloved show for a Christmas special this year, following a five-year hiatus. However, during an interview with Oliver Callan on RTE Radio 1, Jones, who co-writes the series, clarified, "If there was something to say on that front, James [Corden] and I would happily announce it."

Jones also expressed surprise over claims of a bidding war between BBC and Netflix for the show's rights; when The Sun asked if there was a tussle between the broadcaster and the streaming giant for the show, Jones quipped "Where's this come from?"

Reflecting on the public's enthusiasm for more “Gavin & Stacey,” Jones mentioned an incident where she and James Corden were photographed after lunch in London, leading to unfounded speculations about new episodes.

Gavin and Stacey is one of the most beloved TV sitcoms of all time, despite only consisting of three series. Written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, the show revolved around a young couple, one from Essex and the other from Wales, and the blending of their families, with many humorous moments throughout. Gavin and Stacey had two Christmas specials, one in 2008 and the other in 2019 - with the full series and both Christmas specials available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

“When he came back from America, we went for lunch in London a few months ago and we got papped and then the next thing is 'Oh my god, they must be writing more Gavin & Stacey', which is lovely. It's lovely that people love it and they're so desperate for it."