Known for her roles in “EastEnders,” “Let’s Be Evil,” “Mr Selfrdige” and the winner of “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2008, actress Kara Tointon is set to return to our screens alongside “Cold Feet” star James Thomson in the new Channel 5 drama, “Too Good To Be True,” premiering on the broadcaster this week.

The series, penned by former “Emmerdale” and “Spooks” writer Cameron McAllister, poses the question to audiences whether a romance of convenience might have its pitfalls, begging the question if Tointon’s character in the drama has found a solution to her money problems that is “Too Good To Be True.”

"I liked the grit in her, the never-say-die attitude,” Tointon remarked about her role in the limited series. “She hasn’t had it easy, but she is a trier and she’s doing her best with the lot she’s been given. She’s got a beautiful son in Liam and life is tough.”

“What I found interesting reading the scripts is that Rachel is struggling to make ends meet so then to have this moment seemingly of luck come along how does she navigate that? Having built up this wall of strength around her and Liam can she allow herself to go along for this ride? “

What is “Too Good To Be True” about?

“Single mum Rachel (Kara Toniton) is on the poverty line and left working all hours to provide for her young son. However, one day Rachel is approached by a wealthy businessman out of the blue who offers her a new job with better pay and fewer hours.”

“But after accepting the offer, Rachel gets drawn into the rich man's life and quickly begins to question his motives.“

Who stars in “Too Good To Be True”?

Kara Tointon heads the cast in the new four-part Channel 5 thriller, "Too Good To Be True" (Credit: Channel 5)

Alongside John Thomson and Kara Tointon, the following performers have been cast in lead roles in “Too Good To Be True”

When is “Too Good To Be True” on Channel 5?