Silent Witness | What time are the final episodes of Silent Witness on TV this week & what’s going to happen?
and live on Freeview channel 276
The latest series of BBC One’s popular crime-procedural series “Silent Witness” draws to a close this week, with the final two episodes titled “King’s Cross” marking the end to another series of crime investigated by the Lyell Centre - but have we reached a natural conclusion for the series, full stop?
That’s a suggestion many fans shared last week after the conclusion of “Death By A Thousand Hits,” which was said to have confused audiences, leading to some to now discuss if the series should wrap up after a successful 27 series on the BBC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The last two-parter saw the pathology team investigate the death of a Burmese man on a deserted beach following a massacre in Myanmar. They are left to piece together what happened at the crime scene and uncover why the victim was killed. Some viewers said they were totally lost by the instalment and it likely didn’t help that the episodes were released two days apart due to the schedule disruption caused by the FA Cup, making it even harder to follow the storyline.
That prompted one viewer, as detailed by Steven Ross, to write on social media “This year’s episodes are getting worse and worse, there hasn’t been one week where the storyline has been realistic or any good,” prompting a vocal minority to suggest perhaps now is the time to close up the Lyell Centre once and for all.
But given the viewing figures, the show still managed to garner for the BBC twice a weeknight, then maybe the overly-complicated storylines might be addressed should a Series 28 enter into development.
What are the next two episodes of “Silent Witness” about?
With the next two episodes titled “King’s Cross,”, the Lyell are called to a museum outside King’s Cross Station, where they discover the bodies of eight victims entombed below. With the knowledge that a prolific serial killer was operating in London nearly twenty years ago, Nikki and the team know this will be a case like no other.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nikki continues to try and identify the last of the remaining bodies to uncover any connections and find a motive, while Jack and the police begin to look into several two-decade-old missing persons cases which might reveal the identity of the man dubbed “The King’s Cross Serial Killer”.
What time is “Silent Witness” airing on BBC One this week?
The final two episodes of this series of “Silent Witness” will air on BBC One at 9pm this evening (February 12 2024) and the last episode on Tuesday February 13 2024 at 9pm. All episodes of this series and previous instalments can also be watched on-demand through the BBC iPlayer service
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.