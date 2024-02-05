Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are nearing the end of the latest series of “Silent Witness” on BBC One, and given the audience numbers for the new series combined with just how much search we get at NationalWorld each week regarding what the next episodes are about - you, the dear viewer, seem not be getting enough of the Lyell Centre and it’s employees.

But all good things must come to an end, with this week’s episodes acting as the penultimate crime to solve this season; and while some of the stand-alone storylines that have presented themselves to audiences every week have concluded we still have a great deal of inter-personal dramas to wrap up before the end of the latest series.

There is also the prospect of delays to this episode, with the BBC having scheduled their live FA Cup 4th round replay coverage to take place on the day of the usual part II broadcast of the week’s “Silent Witness” episodes - so how much will the show be affected this week ahead of it’s hopefully blistering finale next week?

What is happening in the next two episodes of “Silent Witness” this week?

This week’s episodes, titled “Death by a Thousand Hits,” brings the team to investigate the death of a Burmese man on a deserted beach, as his young pregnant wife desperately hopes he is still alive. Nikki and Jack piece together the perplexing crime scene and find it poses more questions than it answers.

John Hannah and Emilia Fox in Silent Witness.

Nikki makes a breakthrough but can the team believe everything they are told? The Lyell is compromised unexpectedly, as the team strive to find out who the man on the beach was and why he was killed. In a dark and chilling story, they must unite to discover the truth, and above all, trust no one.

What time is “Silent Witness” on BBC One this week?