The incident occurred as Elordi was leaving the premises and was approached by Joshua Fox, a producer for the radio show. The confrontation stemmed from a prank attempt gone wrong, where Fox presented Elordi with a plastic tub labelled "Jacob Elordi's bathwater," intending to create comedic content for the radio show.

The exchange, captured in audio, revealed Elordi's discomfort with the situation. Fox claimed to have deleted the footage but refused to remove it from his recently deleted items folder, leading to a tense encounter and allegations of assault.

Discussing the incident on the latest Kyle and Jackie O radio show, Fox recounted how he playfully requested a sample of Jacob Elordi's bathwater as a gift for radio host Jackie 'O' Henderson. The lighthearted request was a nod to a famous scene in Elordi's successful film, where another character consumes the actor's character's bathwater.

According to Fox, the situation took a dramatic turn when the 1.96m-tall Elordi "got up in his face" and "backed him against a wall," with Elordi's two male friends standing on either side, preventing Fox from stepping away. Fox expressed his feelings of intimidation, stating, "[I was] feeling quite intimidated, and I'm thinking something's gonna happen here because I can't move. They're all surrounding me against this wall."

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Saltburn"

Elordi allegedly insisted that Fox delete the footage of the incident. Initially complying, Fox deleted the file, but when Elordi requested the removal of the video from his recently deleted files folder, Fox refused. Explaining his decision, Fox said, "I'm thinking if I delete this footage, there's no evidence that this encounter happened."

Fox claimed that Elordi's demeanour shifted to aggression, stating he felt "intimidated" by the escalating situation. According to Fox, Elordi allegedly "flipped" and proceeded to push him against a wall while grabbing him by the throat.