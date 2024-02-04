(Photo: BBC)

Johnny Carter is set to make a comeback to Walford in EastEnders in the coming weeks. The BBC One soap confirmed Johnny's return last year, with the character now being portrayed by newcomer Charlie Suff after a recast.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw commented on Johnny's return, acknowledging the significant changes in the Carter family dynamics during Johnny's absence, stating that he will be returning to a very different Walford than the one he left almost five years ago.

Johnny, the second son of Linda Carter (played by Kellie Bright) and her presumed dead soulmate Mick (played by Danny Dyer), first appeared in 2013 alongside his parents, and was portrayed by actor Sam Strike at the time.

Strike left the role in 2014, and Johnny first returned in 2016, played by actor Ted Reilly until his departure in 2018 when the character moved to Manchester to pursue a Law degree.

During Johnny's absence, significant changes occurred for the Carters, including the loss of Mick and Tina Carter, as well as the departure of Johnny's older siblings. Linda, dealing with these losses and her secret Christmas murder of Keanu Taylor (played by Danny Walters), has been facing challenges in Walford.

In first-look images from Monday 12 February 2024, Johnny is seen back in Walford, appearing as a dapper lawyer as he supports his intoxicated mother, who has spiralled back into the dangerous habits of her alcoholism.

Johnny's return comes at a crucial time when Linda needs more support, dealing with her secrets, Dean's reappearance (portrayed by Matt Di Angelo), and her complicated relationship with close friend Alfie Moon (played by Shane Richie).