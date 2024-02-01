Eastenders: Linda's alcohol journey explained - and where to get help for alcoholism
Don't suffer in silence as Linda Carter has - there are plenty of places you can get support.
BBC soap opera EastEnders is taking another look at alcoholism with an ongoing storyline.
One of the latest stories for Albert Square is focusing on the character of Linda Carter, who has relapsed into drinking after being abandoned by her older children and tortured by Dean Wicks. In December, Linda, played by Kellie Bright, also had her first Christmas without husband Mick.
Johnny Carter is set to return to EastEnders, this time played by Charlie Suff, perhaps best known for his work in Grantchester.
He said: "I'm so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme – EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up. Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can't wait to explore.
"I've found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family."
Alcoholism, also known as alcohol use disorder, is an inability to stop drinking despite the consequences of it. While symptoms of it can vary, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
- Lack of control
- Craving alcohol
- High alcohol tolerance
- Physical dependence
- Neglecting responsibilities
- Continued use despite consequences
- Loss of interest in hobbies and loved ones
- Inability to cut down
In the UK there are several helplines and support services available for individuals struggling with alcohol-related issues.
Drinkline (0300 123 1110) is a national alcohol helpline providing confidential advice, information, and support. You can contact Alcoholics Anonymous on 0800 9177 650.
Support is also available via the NHS - to get help go to the NHS 111 service or visit the health service website.
