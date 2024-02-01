An Eastenders star who has only recently rejoined the BBC soap has left. (Picture: BBC/Adam Pensotti)

BBC soap opera EastEnders is taking another look at alcoholism with an ongoing storyline.

One of the latest stories for Albert Square is focusing on the character of Linda Carter, who has relapsed into drinking after being abandoned by her older children and tortured by Dean Wicks. In December, Linda, played by Kellie Bright, also had her first Christmas without husband Mick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johnny Carter is set to return to EastEnders, this time played by Charlie Suff, perhaps best known for his work in Grantchester.

He said: "I'm so delighted to be joining such an iconic programme – EastEnders was always on at my house when I was growing up. Johnny is a complex character who has been through so much, which I can't wait to explore.

"I've found EastEnders to be the most kind and loving space to work in, and I already feel like one of the family."

Alcoholism, also known as alcohol use disorder, is an inability to stop drinking despite the consequences of it. While symptoms of it can vary, here are the tell-tale signs to look out for.

Lack of control

Craving alcohol

High alcohol tolerance

Physical dependence

Neglecting responsibilities

Continued use despite consequences

Loss of interest in hobbies and loved ones

Inability to cut down

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the UK there are several helplines and support services available for individuals struggling with alcohol-related issues.

Drinkline (0300 123 1110) is a national alcohol helpline providing confidential advice, information, and support. You can contact Alcoholics Anonymous on 0800 9177 650.