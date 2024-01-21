This week’s Eastenders spoilers see some exits, more tension for “The Six” and new romances in Albert Square.

BBC’s long-running soap opera “Eastenders” carries on its long-running “The Six” storyline this week, with spoilers detailing why the group of Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) might have a new threat after a character starts to remember things a lot clearer…

There’s romance in the air for four characters this week, as another four are set to bid their farewells to the residents of Albert Square. Plus there is danger for the romance between Gina Night and Dean Wicks - could their secret relationship be in peril?

NationalWorld takes a look at this week’s episodes of “Eastenders,” spoiler-glory and all, and also when you can catch the next instalments of the BBC One drama.

What happens on “Eastenders” this week?

Warning - spoilers ahead; you have been advised.

One final warning for this week's Eastenders spoilers

Monday (January 22 2024)

The week kicks off with surprising romantic developments in Walford, as two unlikely residents, Nish Panesar and Kat Slater, consider a date. Both recently entangled in marriage splits, they find solace in each other's company. However, Stacey Slater intervenes upon learning about Kat's potential date with Nish, revealing his dark past with her friend Eve. Despite initial hesitations, Kat softens after hearing Nish's perspective, leading to an unexpected date. However, the situation takes an awkward turn when Phil Mitchell spots them together, leaving Kat hurt and fleeing the scene.

Tuesday (January 23 2024)

The drama escalates the following night as Gina Knight and Dean Wicks' secret romance is exposed. Despite Dean's troubling history, Gina stands by him, unaware of the danger she's in. The week unfolds with the revelation of their relationship, causing turmoil in the pub. Dean's attempt to manipulate Gina backfires, leading him to publicly reveal their affair. Later, as the couple tries to enjoy a romantic night in, Gina finally witnesses Dean's true colours. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers to wonder if Gina will break ties with the dangerous Dean.

Wednesday (January 24 2024)

Wednesday sees significant exits from Walford, with four characters departing for various reasons. While it's anticipated that three of them will return, uncertainty looms over the fate of one character who was confirmed to leave the soap after over 15 years. Family news and business opportunities drive these departures, leaving Walford residents speculating about when, or if, they'll be back. Martin Fowler, Whitney Dean, Kim Fox, and Howie Danes bid temporary farewells, with the duration of their absence remaining unspecified.

Thursday (January 25 2025)

The Six, already grappling with the aftermath of the Christmas Day murder, faces fresh challenges as Nish Panesar's memory begins to return. Nish, who has been in a coma since the fatal events, becomes suspicious and starts probing into the secrets surrounding the deadly showdown. A tense confrontation awaits as Nish, now awake, threatens to involve the police unless Suki signs over their businesses to him. The women involved in the Christmas Day incident face a panicked discussion on how to handle Nish, raising questions about his intentions and the impending danger they might face.

What time is “Eastenders” on TV this week?

“Eastenders” is on BBC One at the following times this week:

Monday January 22 - 7:30pm

Tuesday January 23 - 7:30pm

Wednesday January 24 - 7:30pm

Thursday January 25 - 7:30pm