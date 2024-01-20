Jamie Christian-Johal, known to new Gladiators fans as Giant, has since explained his steroid use was from years ago during his bodybuilding days

The BBC’s popular Saturday evening reboot, “Gladiators,” has been plunged into scandal in its second week on the broadcaster, after a YouTube video showed one of the stars of the show boasting about using steroids. The BBC has now issued a response to the video showing now-37-year-old Jamie Christian-Johal, known as “Giant” openly discussing his use of a class C substance.

The video, initially revealed by The Sun, titled “Take this and you will get big,” showed Christian-Johal openly discussing his use of anabolic steroids for his muscle growth, bragging in the video that he reached 310lbs which he referred to as “phenomenal gains.” The resurfaced video has led to the Gladiator releasing a statement about the use of the substance.

“I have always been open and transparent about my use of steroids whilst I was a professional bodybuilder." He added: "I am no longer a professional bodybuilder and am no longer taking steroids and do not advocate the use of them.”

The BBC has since responded that there is a stringent no-drugs policy for Gladiators, stating, “The Gladiators production team were robust with their no-drugs policy, and drug testing was part of the process which all Gladiators agreed to and complied with. The results showed that they were not taking performance-enhancing drugs.”

With the show being pre-taped before airing on BBC One on Saturday evenings, no word from the broadcaster if Giant’s appearances will remain or not, given that the show has a very large family-orientated audience and the revelation goes against the “family-friendly” nature of the show.

How dangerous are anabolic steroids?

Anabolic steroids, while having legitimate medical uses, can pose serious health risks when misused or abused. These synthetic variations of the male sex hormone testosterone are often abused by athletes and bodybuilders to enhance muscle growth and performance. Prolonged use and high doses can lead to a range of adverse effects, including liver damage, cardiovascular issues, mood swings, aggression, and reproductive system disruptions. In addition to physical health risks, dependence and withdrawal symptoms can also occur.

The misuse of anabolic steroids is associated with long-term consequences, such as increased risk of heart attacks, strokes, and various psychiatric disorders. It is crucial for individuals considering or currently using these substances to be aware of the potential dangers and seek professional guidance to mitigate health risks.