As the new series is set to launch we take a look at the Gladiators to follow on Instagram

Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! Thirty years since it first arrived on our TV screens Gladiators is making a comeback. The new series which kicks off on Saturday January 13 on BBC One will feature new presenters Bradley Walsh and son Barney Walsh. The 90s series was originally hosted by Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu. There's a fresh set of Gladiators ready to take on the competitors brave enough to face them. Here is everything you need to know about the new Gladiators to keep your eyes on this series.

Athena (Karenjeet Kaur Bains)

The Greek goddess of war and wisdom Athena, 27, from Warwickshire wants to be a role model as she comes from a diverse and minority background. Speaking to the BBC and for all the children watching, Athena says: “I want the younger generation to be inspired and say ‘Athena broke barriers, she didn't stick in the box, she always broke stigmas. She never let competing in a male-dominated sport get to her especially within her culture.’ It’s important to be proud of what you stand for and of your identity, and to put your unique mark on something.” Instagram @athenathegladiator

Bionic (Matty Campbell)

All the way from Middlesbrough, Bionic is a 6ft 6in bodybuilder. He is called Bionic because following all of the injuries he has faced over the past 10 to 15 years he bounces back quickly. The advice he is giving to the contenders trying to beat him is “I wouldn’t bother cause it ain’t gonna happen, simple as that.” Instagram @bionicthegladiator

Diamond (Livi Sheldon)

The 29 year-old from Worcestershire stands proud at 6ft. She decided to become a Gladiator to inspire others to embrace their uniqueness, after being bullied for her height at school. Speaking about the new upcoming series Diamond said: “Expect to see the classic foam fingers, you can expect to hear lots of chanting; those key elements that everyone loved in the previous 90s show definitely makes an appearance this time round, and I think the viewers are going to absolutely love that.” Instagram @diamondthegladiator