*This article includes Spoilers. EastEnders viewers got quite the shock after watching Wednesday night’s (January 31) episode. The BBC showed Keanu Taylor appear to come back from the dead and return to Walford for the first time since he was brutally murdered in December.

During the Charisma Day special episode, Keanu Taylor was killed by Linda Carter stabbing him in the back. Following Sharon Watts’ confession on their wedding day that Keanu wasn’t the father of her son Albie, he began trying to strangle her.

Sharon’s friends ‘The Six’ - Stacey Slater, Kathy Cotton, Denise Fox and Suki Panesar all watch on in horror as Linda Carter stabs Keanu in the back. The Six (as they are now known) have since covered up the murder and buried his body under the Café floor or so they thought.

Denise, who has been struggling with the murder ever since, found herself at the bottom of the make-shift grave where they had previously buried Keanu. She appeared to be wearing Keanu’s wedding suit and those cufflinks as he stood over her burying her alive in a shock twist. However, in true soap style Denise woke up screaming and it turns out it was just a nightmare.