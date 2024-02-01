Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night's (January 31) episode of EastEnders saw the return of a familiar face as Denise Fox visited her murderous ex-husband in prison.

Lucas Johnson is back on the scene for a new storyline with his ex-wife. Denise, played by Diane Parish, is struggling to come to terms with Keanu's murder at Christmas and has turned to an unlikely former flame for advice.

Lucas has been an on-and-off character on EastEnders since 2008 and has had some explosive storylines, from drug smuggling, to murder and kidnap. So, who is Lucas Johnson, who did he kill and why is he in prison? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Lucas Johnson?

Lucas Johnson arrived on Albert Square in 2008. He is the ex-husband of Denise Fox and father of Chelsea, whom he abandoned as a baby. Lucas became a criminal and involved in drugs, but following the death of his best friend, Jordan, vowed to turn his life around.

He went on to have a relationship with fellow drug addict Trina; the pair had a son, also named Jordan, and moved to Walford. He came back on the scene in 2008 as a reformed preacher, and Chelsea tracked him down and agreed to give him a second chance. He also rekindled things with Denise, with the pair becoming engaged and seemingly looking towards a bright future. But Lucas had other plans.

Who did Lucas kill on EastEnders?

Lucas has left a long list of victims in his wake. His first murder was Trina. The pair got into a heated argument after Lucas confronted her about a divorce following his engagement to Denise. During the row he pushed her, causing her to fall and be impaled on a rake.

His next victim was Denise's ex-husband, Owen Turner who suspected foul play over Trina's death. He confronted Lucas on his wedding day, which proved fatal as Lucas promptly strangled him with a bow tie. He then married Denise and buried Turner's body in Albert Square.

Number three was Sugar the dog who had witnessed Lucas burying Turner and kept trying to dig it up. Lucas took her on a walk to the canal, she never came back and he claimed she had ran away.

His crimes don't stop there, as after Turner's body was found, he finally confessed to Denise he was the murderer, though claimed self-defence. He took Denise hostage, faked her death and then murdered a sex worker to take her place in the coffin and frame her for the murders. Denise was finally able to break free from the basement where she was being held and alert police, resulting in Lucas' arrest.

Why is Lucas in jail?

Lucas Johnson was sentenced to life in prison in 2011 for the murders of Trina, Owen Turner and the sex worker, as well as for imprisoning Denise and attempting to fake her own death and frame her.

However, in 2020 he was released from prison and back on the Square. Desperately trying to prove to everyone he was a changed man, he took the fall for his daughter, Chelsea, and smuggled drugs, leading to his latest arrest and prison sentence.

Who plays Lucas Johnson in EastEnders?