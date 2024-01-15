Patsy Palmer, who has also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice, has shared that she is 'so excited' to be reprising the role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders in her role of Bianca Jackson. The actor-turned-DJ will be back on BBC One this spring for three episodes, with filming already confirmed to be underway.

Palmer has reprised her role as Bianca on a few occasions. The 51-year-old is best known for her loud-mouth antics and relationship with Ricky "Rickaaaay" Butcher, with over 22 million people tuning in to watch their wedding episode in 1997. Talking about her return to Walford, Palmer has said she is "so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca". So, why did Patsy Palmer leave EastEnders and where has she been? Here's everything you need to know.

Pasty Palmer: is Bianca Jackson back in EastEnders?

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Palmer will be reprising her role as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders for three episodes. The last time she graced Albert Square was in 2019, this time she's back and will be visiting her step-daughter Whitney and Whitney's partner Zack, which will focus on "Whitney and the drama she faces in Milton Keynes".

Speaking about returning to EastEnders, Palmer said: "I'm so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it's always a pleasure to be back."

BBC executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "I’m thrilled to welcome the fabulous Patsy back to the iconic role of Bianca Jackson. Although the character was last seen on-screen in 2019, Bianca still remains a fan favourite. We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney."

Why did Patsy Palmer leave EastEnders?

Palmer became a household name for her portrayal of Bianca Jackson, she was a vital character in some of the show's most important story lines, with 22 million viewers tuning in to watch her wedding to Ricky Butcher in 1997.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since leaving EastEnders in 1999 to spend time with family, she has reprised the role on numerous occasions, including to take part in the limited series EastEnders: Ricky and Bianca in 2002.

She returned to Albert Square as a full-time character in 2008, staying for six years, she finally quit in 2014, before returning again in 2019.

Speaking to The Times, she described the series as "all-encompassing". Palmer said: "I'd left EastEnders because I'd been there a long time (since 1993), and I was getting offers for other things, TV and film. Then I had my son Fenton, and then Emilia, so it has always been career, kids, career, kids."

She continued: "I never missed EastEnders because it was so all-encompassing, so it was nice to have some family time for a bit. But I did love my time there."

Where has Patsy Palmer been?

Advertisement

Advertisement