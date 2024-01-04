From Diane Youdale as Jet to Lightning and Wolf, here's what happened to the original cast of Gladiators

Gladiators was a hit show in the 1990s (Image: ITV)

Gladiators is making a comeback with a new reboot from BBC. The popular series, which was a Saturday night staple during the 1990s, will be returning to our screens this January.

Gladiators first dropped in 1992 with hosts Ulrika Jonsson and John Fashanu. Hopeful contestants would battle against Gladiators in a range of athletic challenges to see who would come out on top, with Scottish referee John Anderson overseeing the competition. There will be a new line-up of Gladiators ready to take on the challengers, but what happened to the original Gladiators and where are they now? Here's everything you need to know.

Where are the Gladiators now?

Gladiators comes to TV in 2024. Pictured: Legend, Fire, Bionic, Diamond, Nitro, Electro, Giant, Steel, Apollo, Comet, Viper, Athena, Fury, Phantom, Sabre, Dynamite. Credit: Nick Eagle / BBC / Hungry Bear.

Falcon - Bernadette Hunt

In March 2023, Bernadette Hunt, who went by the name of Falcon, passed away at 59 after battling cancer "for a number of years". She had starred in Gladiators from the second season and was best known for being the "nicest" Gladiator. Following her death, the Gladiators Instagram account paid tribute to her in a post, describing her as "the most lovely, warm, generous person with a beaming smile!"

Lightning - Kim Beets

The longest serving female cast member, Lightning starred in Gladiators from season one until season 8. She was known as the Queen of Hang Tough, due to her impressive performances in the strength round. Since leaving the show, Kim has became an entrepreneur and currently lives a farm life with her husband and their children. She has kept up with fitness and was crowned IBFA Miss Universe in 2020.

Cobra - Michael Wilson

Before becoming Cobra on Gladiators, Michael Wilson was an amateur boxer, kickboxer, bodybuilder and martial arts expert, he stayed with the show throughout its entire run, becoming a classic cast member. In later years he revealed he had been "bleeding drunk" during some of his performances as reported by Kent Live. After the show he settled down in Kent, in 2019 he was seriously ill and battled pneumonia, severe acute pancreatitis and pleurisy.

Warrior - Michael Ahearne

Best known as being Warrior on Gladiators, Michael Ahearne has had a rocky time since leaving the show after starring in six seasons. According to Lad Bible, he got involved in a drug gang led by Curtis Warren and ended up being sentenced to prison. Soon after his release he was arrested again in Jersey in 2007 for conspiracy to smuggle drugs into the country and received a 13 year prison sentence. In 2020, it was reported by the Liverpool Echo that he was caught with bags full of steroids and CS spray canisters, he was sentenced to six months, suspended for 12 months.

Jet - Diane Youdale

Jet was one of the most famous female stars to come out of Gladiators. A trained choreographer, she joined when she was 22 years old, starring on four seasons from 1992 to 1996. She had to leave in series four after suffering an accident during a live show at Wembley Arena, and went on to present TV and radio shows for the BBC, ITV and Sky and to train as a psychotherapist.

Amazon - Sharron Davies MBE

The Olympic medal-winning swimmer only appeared in one season of Gladiators and is better-known for her sporting talents and TV appearances, including a stint on Dancing on Ice. The athlete was also an integral part of the group campaign to bring the Olympics to London in 2012. She was awarded an MBE in 1993 for her services to swimming.

Wolf - Michael Van Wijk

Michael Van Wijk, known as Wolf, was one of the longest-serving cast members of Gladiators, starring in the show from series one to eight. His stage name came from an unsuccessful audition for the stage production of Dances With Wolves. After leaving Gladiator, he moved to New Zealand where he opened up a gym chain. He has previously appeared in the Gladiators spin-off series Gladiators Legends Special, where he once again fought alongside Ace, Hunter and Trojan.

Ace - Warren Furman

Warren Furman, known as Ace, starred in Gladiators from 1996 to 2000. He was previously engaged to Katie Price and has since shared his experience with steroid abuse. Furman is now a Christian and evangelist preacher. In an interview with The Sun in 2022 he explained: "The reality is steroids are a killer. I was very lucky." Adding: "I was an athlete and sportsman on a TV show that required me to be fit, but I started to pick up some habits that I never thought I would ever, like smoking and drinking alcohol, and quite a lot of it."

Hunter - James Crossley

The youngest star of Gladiators, James Crossley, known as Hunter joined the cast when he was just 19 years old. He starred until the show's end and made headlines for dating Gladiators host Ulrika Jonsson. He is most recently known for appearing in The Circle in 2021 and faced criticism after posing as an NHS nurse called Gemma and telling the contestants he would donate half of the show’s winnings to the NHS.

Rhino - Mark Smith

Rhino starred in Gladiators from 1995 to 1999 and has since made the move into acting and producing, starring in Batman Begins, EastEnders, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Argo. He has also established a boxing career, with his most recent fight seeing him take on Adam Brooks at York Hall in November 2023.

Panther - Helen O’ Reilly

Despite only starting going to the gym at 27, Helen O'Reilly, known as Panther became a talented bodybuilder whose awards include: Miss Central Britain, Miss Europe, Miss North Britain, Miss England, Miss World, Miss Great Britain, Miss Russia and Miss Universe. However, in season 3 she was involved in an accident during the show whilst competing in the Tilt event, which left her with serious neck and back injuries. To everyone's amazement she recovered and returned to Gladiators, however she left in season 5. Nowadays she runs Panther's Gym in Uxbridge.

Saracen - Mike Lewis

Mike Lewis, known as Saracen, tried out for show alongside his girlfriend Chrissie who was a first series contender. The pair are now happily married. Known as the King of Hang Tough, following Gladiators he became a firefighter in south London and has since competed in Ninja Warrior, showing he still has what it takes.

Nightshade - Judy Simpson

Judy Simpson, known as Nightshade, was an athlete who competed in three Olympic heptathlons and achieved gold at the 1986 Commonwealth Games. She starred as Nightshade in Gladiators from 1993 to 1996, retiring after she caught a virus during filming for the Australian Ashes series.

﻿Zodiac - Kate Staples

Zodiac competed in Gladiators from season two to five. In 1996 she suffered a serious injury on Pole Axe, leaving her unable to compete. She has since became a champion pole-vaulter, breaking over 29 British and Commonwealth records and was ranked ninth in the world.

When can I watch new Gladiators on BBC?