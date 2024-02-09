Valentine’s Day TV guide 2024: top films and shows to watch from First Dates and Love is Blind to The New Look
For Valentine’s Day 2024 there can be nothing better than curling up in front of the TV with your significant other and watching a romantic movie or TV show. This year we have you covered with the ultimate guide to streaming and TV for February 14.
There’s classic romcoms as well as new release movies to stream, plus new and returning TV shows to binge with your beau or belle. Here’s what’s on TV and streaming this Valentine’s Day:
TV
Bring the Drama - BBC2, 9pm
New reality competition for amateur actors hosted by Bill Bailey using real sets and scripts from BBC productions The first episode sees eight aspiring actors on set at EastEnders, performing for guest star Natalie Cassidy who wants to see real emotion on camera. They contestants must recreate one of Cassidy's greatest scenes as Sonia Fowler. It’s their first step into the world of screen acting and a baptism of fire for the contestants.
Alice and Jack- Channel 4, 9pm
The new romantic drama series stars Harry Potter actor Domhnall Gleeson and Oscar nominated actress Andrea Riseborough as two imperfect lovers. The series is a journey across the 16 year relationship of the pair through all the highs and lows that life and love can throw at them. The series contains eight episodes, released weekly.
First Dates: Be my Valentine - Channel 4, 11.05pm
Fred Sirieix welcomes new potential lovers to the First Dates restaurant in this Valnetine's special. Seeking love this year is a 90-year-old army veteran, a TikTok star with a 'dirty builder' thing, and broadcaster India Willoughby on her first date since she transitioned.
The Ultimate Romantic Movies - Sky Max, 9pm
Film buffs Clara Amfo, Ellie Taylor and Russell Kane go head to head as they discuss the essential elements that must feature in the ultimate romcom. Each guest weighs in with a couple of important romcom ingredients, and then the gang rewatches some of their favourite clips from classic romcoms of years gone by.
Streaming
The New Look episodes 1-3 - Apple TV+
This 10 part historical drama series starring Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche explores the rise of fashion designer Christian Dior, as he dethrones his contemporary Coco Chanel and helps return spirit and life to the world with his iconic imprint of beauty and influence in the wake of the Second World War. The first three episodes are released on February 14, with the remaining episodes released weekly.
Love is Blind season 6 episodes 1-6 - Netflix
The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina, all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world. Episodes 7-9 arrive on February 21, 10-11 come on February 28, and the final is released on March 6.
What films are on TV on Valentine’s Day 2024?
- A Dangerous Affair (2013) - Channel 5, 2.15pm
- One Day - Film4, 6.40pm
- 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) - Film4, 9pm
- Weird Science (1985) - BBC 3, 9.45pm
- The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021) - BBC One, 10.40pm
- Puppy Love (2024) - Amazon Freevee
- Players (2024) - Netflix
