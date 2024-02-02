Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the streaming giants have announced two major new romantic films coming out this year. So if you’re looking for a cosy night in on February 14, Amazon and Netflix have you covered.

But if you want to get out of the house, an upcoming music biopic could be the perfect date (for those who hate Valentine’s Day or just fancy something a little different, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is also out in cinemas on the big day), and there’s also plenty of TV content coming out too.

These are the three biggest films coming out this Valentine’s Day, and where to watch them:

Five Blind Dates, Players, and One Love come to cinemas and streaming for Valentine's Day

Five Blind Dates - streaming on Amazon Prime from February 13

Five Blind Dates is Amazon’s Valentine’s Day offering - the romcom follows Lia, a twentysomething woman unlucky in love who is promised by a fortune teller that she will meet her soulmate on one of the next five dates she goes on.

Lia has been too busy to prioritise her love life as she struggles to run her Chinese tea shop that she inherited from her grandmother. But with the prospect of attending her sister’s wedding alone, and with the promise of finding a soulmate, she finally gives in to her family and allows them to set her up with five potential matches, but will one of them really be the love of her life? Shuang Hu stars as Lia.

Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis star in Netflix romcom Players

Players - streaming on Netflix from February 14

Netflix original Players follows New York sportswriter Mack and her best friend Adam, who have spent years together planning elaborate hook-ups to get girls - leading to plenty of one night stands but nothing long-term. In fact, one of the cardinal rules of their playbook is that you should never use a ‘play’ to begin a real relationship.

But when Mack falls for her latest target, war correspondent Nick, she realises it might be time to ditch the playbook altogether as she looks for something deeper than another hookup. The film stars Gina Rodriguez as Mack, Damon Wayans Jr. as Adam, and Tom Ellis as Nick.

Bob Marley: One Love - in cinemas from February 14

This is a music biopic rather than a romantic drama, but it’s out on Valentine’s Day and it has love in the title, so it’s sure to attract plenty of couples when it premieres in cinemas. One Love follows reggae legend Bob Marley as he overcame adversity to become Jamaica’s most popular musician. It also explores his relationship with Rita Marley.