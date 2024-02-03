Valentine’s Day gift guide based on your partner's personality. Picture: Boux

Just when you think all your gift shopping for Christmas is over, along comes Valentine's Day. The most romantic day of the year is filled with flowers and chocolates to celebrate your loved one but what if you want something a bit different.

More and more people are trying their best to think outside the box and find the best Valentine's gifts a partner will love. It sounds like a lot of hard work right, so of course we have done the really hard work by scouring all of the internet - and I mean all of it - and found the perfect gifts for Valentine's Day based on your partner's personality.

Fashion

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to treat her to some sexy underwear. Boux Avenue has a stunning Valentine’s collection including the Bouxtique Jacqueline balconette bra, Bouxtique Jacqueline g-string thong and Bouxtique Jacqueline leg harness. Or if she is more a comfy PJ kinda girl then the Amelia satin cami set in pink is the way to go.

Urban fashion brand Blakely also has the perfect his and hers matching sweaters - Idris oversized sweater and Isabel oversized sweaters that would look super cute on a date night.

Beauty

Beauty products are a must for any beauty addict. Our top picks for kissable lips has to be the B Collection Lip Scrub and Paw Paw’s new Lip and Eye Balm. If you are looking for skincare then Boots have a wide range of gift sets including No7, Liz Earle and Soap & Glory.

When it comes to hair the best gift you can have has to be a complete hair care treatment routine. The You Grow Girl set features hair growth syrups, a sleep cap, hair clip and head massager.

Of course if your girl loves a pamper night then the Heart-shaped Aromatherapy Shower Steamers are a great way to set a calm and romantic mood.

What about Fake Tan? Loving Tan is an Australian brand with professional strength self tanning products for a flawless, natural-looking tan that you'll love.

Home and Food

We just can’t get over the Friends inspired ‘You're My Lobster” gifts from Next that include a mug, two coasters and candle. Speaking of candles Okiki’s ‘I have found my second half’ candle smells incredible and the pretty design is perfect for Valentines day.

Or you can forget the baking and get Candy’s Cupcakes to do the work for you with a box of Red Rose cupcakes. Don't forget the coffee lovers - we love the Grind Iced Coffee (flat white) and not just because they're pink but taste good too.

Fitness

The fitness fanatic will always appreciate a new gym set. Better Me have a gorgeous collection of matching sets in a range of colours but our favourite has to be the Dusty Pink range - it is Valentines day after all. Not only that but if she prefers to workout at home the brand also has a complete set of exercise equipment in pink to perfectly match the outfit.

Travel

There is nothing better than travelling round the world and making memories. A colourful travel print from a city they love or that special place where you travelled together will mean the world to them. Dreamers Who Travel have prints from New York, London, Paris, and many more to choose from.

Flowers

Ok not exactly a personality trait but when it comes to Valentine's Day flowers are everywhere and they really are plenty to choose from. Whether you decide on the more traditional bouquet of white rose and bottle of Champagne or you want something longer lasting like the Artificial Rec Rose arrangement or just fancy something completely different and fun like the LEGO Bouquet of Roses. Flowers will always make your other half smile.