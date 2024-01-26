Telling news your way
Valentine's Day 2024: Morrisons Valentine's Day three-course meal deal can save customers more than £21

Food lovers can grab a starter, main, two sides, a dessert and a drink from The Best range at Morrisons for as little as £15 this Valentine's Day

Rochelle Barrand
By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago
Morrisons has unveiled its Dine In For Two Meal Deal for Valentine’s Day 2024, offering loved-up foodies a three-course premium dining experience - for just £15.

Depending on the dishes chosen from the wide and varied menu, savvy customers can save more than £21 - better than half price - compared to buying the most expensive items separately. The starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines included in the deal are from the supermarket's The Best range, so there's a chance to grab luxury for much less.  To get the absolute best deal possible, customers are also advised to shop with a Morrisons More Card - so they can wine and dine their beau without breaking the bank.

Gareth Lloyd, Head of Marketing Events, at Morrisons, said; “For couples looking to dine-in this Valentine’s Day, we’ve worked hard to create a menu of indulgent and quality products for the biggest date-night of the year. Our carefully selected ingredients and chef-inspired creations will help our customers celebrate the romantic occasion in style, while still offering great value.”

Morrisons The Best Dine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal costs £15 for More Card customers and online shoppers, and £17 for non-More Card holders in-store. It is available from in-store and online nationwide from Thursday February 8 until Valentine's Day itself (Wednesday February 14).

The full menu is below, along with the usual retail prices of the individual items:

Starters

Choose one from the below:

  • The Best Soft Set Scotch Egg (£4.25)
  • The Best Smoked Salmon Verrines (£6.50)
  • The Best Tempura Prawns with a Sweet Chilli Dip (£4.99)
  • The Best Cherrybell Pepper Camembert Tear & Share Bread  (£5.49)
  • The Best Chicken Parfait with a Pink Peppercorn and Champagne Glaze (£4.49)
  • The Best Mediterranean AntiPasti (£4.49)

Mains

Choose one from the below:

  • The Best Lightly Smoked Scottish Salmon with Pink Peppercorn Butter (£7.00)
  • The Best Beef En Croute (480g) (£12.00)
  • The Best Outdoor Bred Pork Fillet wrapped in Prosciutto (£8.50)
  • The Best Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks with Chianti Red Wine & Rosemary (£12.00)
  • The Best Chicken Parmigiana (£6.50)
  • The Best 30 Day Matured Rump Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butters  (£10.00)
  • The Best Mac & Cheese (£6.99)

Sides

Choose two from the below:

  • The Best Triple Cooked Chunky Chips (£2.75)
  • The Best Parmesan and Truffle Mash (£2.75)
  • The Best Green Vegetable Medley (£2.75)
  • The Best Dauphinoise (£2.75)
  • The Best Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter (£2.75)
  • The Best Cauliflower Cheese (£2.75)
  • The Best Ciabatta Sticks (£2.75)

Desserts

Choose one from the below:

  • Gu 2 Hot Chocolate Molten Middles 2 x 100g (£3.75)
  • Gu Zillionaire Cheesecakes 2 x 183g (£3.75)
  • The Best 6pk Raspberry Profiteroles (£3.50)
  • Best Raspberry Panna Cotta (£3.50)
  • Black Forest Cheesecake Pots Twin (£3.50)
  • The Best Cheese Selection Pack (£3.49)
  • Gu Lemon Cheesecake 2 x 90g (£3.95)

Drinks

Choose one from the below:

  • Morrisons The Best Prosecco 75cl (£7.00)
  • Morrisons The Best Prosecco Doc Rose 75cl (£7.00)
  • The Best Chilean Merlot (VG) 75cl (£8.75)
  • The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc (VG) 75cl (£8.00)
  • The Best Trentino Pinot Grigio 75cl (£8.25)
  • The Best Marqués De Los Ríos Rioja Crianza 75cl (£9.00)
  • The Best Pinot Grigio Rose 75cl (£8.00)
  • Peroni 4x330ml 5.1% (£7.00)
  • Kylie Minogue Alcohol Free Sparkling Rose 75cl (£5.00)
  • The Best Apple & Elderflower (750ml) (£2.15)
  • The Best Pomegranate & Pear (750ml) (£2.15)
  • The Best Ginger Beer (750ml) (£2.15)
  • The Best Elderflower Presse (750ml) (£2.15)
  • The Best Sicilian Lemonade (750ml) (£2.15)
  • The Best Raspberry Lemonade (750ml) (£2.15)
