Food lovers can grab a starter, main, two sides, a dessert and a drink from The Best range at Morrisons, with prices starting at £15, for Valentine's Day 2024. Photo by Morrisons.

Morrisons has unveiled its Dine In For Two Meal Deal for Valentine’s Day 2024, offering loved-up foodies a three-course premium dining experience - for just £15.

Depending on the dishes chosen from the wide and varied menu, savvy customers can save more than £21 - better than half price - compared to buying the most expensive items separately. The starters, mains, sides, desserts and wines included in the deal are from the supermarket's The Best range, so there's a chance to grab luxury for much less. To get the absolute best deal possible, customers are also advised to shop with a Morrisons More Card - so they can wine and dine their beau without breaking the bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gareth Lloyd, Head of Marketing Events, at Morrisons, said; “For couples looking to dine-in this Valentine’s Day, we’ve worked hard to create a menu of indulgent and quality products for the biggest date-night of the year. Our carefully selected ingredients and chef-inspired creations will help our customers celebrate the romantic occasion in style, while still offering great value.”

Morrisons The Best Dine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal costs £15 for More Card customers and online shoppers, and £17 for non-More Card holders in-store. It is available from in-store and online nationwide from Thursday February 8 until Valentine's Day itself (Wednesday February 14).

The full menu is below, along with the usual retail prices of the individual items:

Starters

Choose one from the below:

The Best Soft Set Scotch Egg (£4.25)

The Best Smoked Salmon Verrines (£6.50)

The Best Tempura Prawns with a Sweet Chilli Dip (£4.99)

The Best Cherrybell Pepper Camembert Tear & Share Bread (£5.49)

The Best Chicken Parfait with a Pink Peppercorn and Champagne Glaze (£4.49)

The Best Mediterranean AntiPasti (£4.49)

Mains

Choose one from the below:

The Best Lightly Smoked Scottish Salmon with Pink Peppercorn Butter (£7.00)

The Best Beef En Croute (480g) (£12.00)

The Best Outdoor Bred Pork Fillet wrapped in Prosciutto (£8.50)

The Best Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks with Chianti Red Wine & Rosemary (£12.00)

The Best Chicken Parmigiana (£6.50)

The Best 30 Day Matured Rump Steaks with Pink Peppercorn Butters (£10.00)

The Best Mac & Cheese (£6.99)

Sides

Choose two from the below:

The Best Triple Cooked Chunky Chips (£2.75)

The Best Parmesan and Truffle Mash (£2.75)

The Best Green Vegetable Medley (£2.75)

The Best Dauphinoise (£2.75)

The Best Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter (£2.75)

The Best Cauliflower Cheese (£2.75)

The Best Ciabatta Sticks (£2.75)

Desserts

Choose one from the below:

Gu 2 Hot Chocolate Molten Middles 2 x 100g (£3.75)

Gu Zillionaire Cheesecakes 2 x 183g (£3.75)

The Best 6pk Raspberry Profiteroles (£3.50)

Best Raspberry Panna Cotta (£3.50)

Black Forest Cheesecake Pots Twin (£3.50)

The Best Cheese Selection Pack (£3.49)

Gu Lemon Cheesecake 2 x 90g (£3.95)

Drinks

Choose one from the below: