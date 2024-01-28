5 flower trends you'll want to follow for Valentine's Day 2024 when choosing the floral gift to buy for your loved one, according to florists. Stock images by Adobe Photos.

One of the most popular ways to show someone how much you care about them is to to buy them some flowers - and this is especially the case for Valentine's Day.

February 14 is, of course, the most romantic day of the year and it's also typically a day when couples exchange gifts. While flowers may be a traditional present of choice, exactly what flowers to buy can be a tough decision.

If you know your other half has a particular favourite bloom then it may be obvious what to choose, but if they don't then you may like some help. That's why NationalWorld has spoken to two florists, who have shared what the top botanical trends are for Valentine's Day 2024.

Maryam Ghani, Brand Manager at Haute Florist, says: "Love is definitely in the air and this year we're seeing a mix of timeless classics and some exciting new trends. These trends suggest a shift towards floral arrangements that carry a special significance, creating moments that linger longer than just the day itself. It's about more than flowers, it's about making memories that stand the test of time."

So, just what are these trends? Below both Ghani and Roz Evitt, who runs The Wild Zinnia, a flower farm focused on growing and selling cut flowers using sustainable practices, explain them all below. Keep reading about all five, and then choose which one you are going to pick for your beloved.

Rose hat boxes

The rose hatbox trend is gaining momentum for its ability to elevate the classic gift of roses this Valentine’s Day. "Hatboxes are more than just a vessel – they are a statement piece and a symbol of timeless luxury," Ghani says. "The grandeur and opulence of a rose hatbox go beyond the ordinary bouquet, making it the perfect choice for those looking to make a lasting impression."

The beauty of the rose hatbox lies in its versatility, according to Ghani. "These hatboxes are not just a bouquet – they are a work of art," she said. "The arrangement is carefully curated to create a harmonious blend of colours and textures so that every angle is a sight to behold. It's a gift that speaks volumes about thoughtfulness and sophistication."

Rose bouquets

While the hatboxes steal the show, classic red roses will always have a special place in the hearts of romantics. "Red roses are synonymous with love, and they will never go out of style," Ghani explains. "In a world of ever-changing trends, the red rose is a constant. It's a nod to the enduring power of love, and sometimes, simplicity speaks volumes."

She adds: "It's a classic choice that continues to evoke deep emotions and remains a symbol of passion and romance." Another striking trend this Valentine's Day 2024 is the fusion of pink and red bouquets. Perfectly aligning with both Galentine's and Valentine's themes, this trend is a celebration of love in all its forms.

"The combination of pink and red is not just a colour scheme – it's a statement. "It caters to both traditional romantics and those celebrating friendship and self-love and is about expressing love in its diverse shades."

Heart wreaths

Heart wreaths are emerging as a unique gift choice this Valentine's Day – especially for interior decor lovers. "A heart wreath is not just a token of love, it's a decorative piece that continues to bring joy long after Valentine's Day. "It's the perfect gift for a homemaker who loves interior decor and appreciates the beauty of home accessories."

Incorporating this trend into your Valentine's Day gifting not only showcases thoughtfulness but also adds a touch of warmth to any space. Ghani adds: "Wreaths are versatile they can be displayed on doors, walls, or even as a centrepiece on a table. It's a gift that keeps on giving."

Dried flowers

Evitt says that she's seen a huge uptake in demand for dried flowers for both for Valentine’s Day and weddings, and adds that and social media is "full" of them at the moment.

Dried dahlias and ranunculus are particularly popular in mixed bunches - but the beauty of a dried bouquet, Evitt says, is the sheer variety of flowers that can be included. She adds: "We love using cornflowers and nigella flowers in our dried bunches to bring pops of natural blue, as well as grasses which bring texture and movement." She adds that dried flower frames are also very popular.

British grown bouquets

No matter what flowers people choose, Evitt says people are making more of an effort to choose flowers which have been grown in Britain, prefering to gift a beautiful blossom which has been created nearby.