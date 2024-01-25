Fears roses may be in short supply this Valentine's Day caused by post-Brexit border checks. Picture: Canva

Concerns have been raised over a shortage of red roses this Valentine’s Day caused by post-Brexit border checks. Labour MP Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge) voiced concerns over the difficulties of importing flowers and its impact on romantics planning to ‘say it with flowers’ on February 14.

Since leaving the EU’s single market in 2021, goods from Britain have faced tougher controls with the UK Government introducing new requirements for animal and plant products coming in. Trade minister Greg Hands insisted the border target operating model will “simplify border processes for both imports and exports”.

However, Mr Zeichner told the Commons: “Those five times delayed border checks are coming into effect very soon but those dealing with plant, animal health products are seriously worried about potential delays. Indeed, the chair of the Horticultural Trade Association pointed out that the process of importing a petunia from the Netherlands has already increased from 19 to 59 steps, and he warns the new border is a disaster waiting to happen.

“So what is the minister doing to ensure that we’ll have a plentiful supply of imported red roses for Valentine’s Day, especially for all those Conservatives on the other side who love each other so much?”

Mr Hands replied: “Well, I’m feeling his love this morning, thank you. We have consulted very widely on the border target operating model, we’ve put a lot of time and effort and a lot of consultation – we’ve been running webinars, we’ve been putting out leaflets – to make sure businesses are aware and the introduction of this will be staged.

“I think what he needs to be careful about is what Labour’s plan will be because this week the EU ambassador to London revealed the fact that Labour’s desire for a food and veterinary agreement is likely to lead to closer, dynamic alignment between London and Brussels in the future, which is directly against his party leader’s stated policy of no dynamic alignment.”

Attempting to allay fears that bouquets may be off the cards for some this year, a No 10 spokesperson said: “I don’t think people should be worried, I’m sure people will be able to provide gifts to their loved ones on Valentine’s Day in the way that we always see.”