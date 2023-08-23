Labour demands answers over trade 'chaos' after post-Brexit food checks delayed again

Currently, when UK businesses trade animal and plant products with the EU they get hit by post-Brexit red tape, while European firms are still able to export goods without full checks.

Labour has written to the government demanding answers over the "chaotic" border situation, after post Brexit food checks were delayed again.

Checks on animal and plant products being imported from the EU were supposed to be brought in finally in October, however these were reportedly pushed back due to fears of fuelling inflation. This was the latest in a series of post-Brexit climbdowns from the government.

These are part of the government's proposed Border Target Operating Model (TOM), which is an overall plan to simplify and digitise trade following the UK's exit from the EU. A government source said it is publishing the proposals in full imminently.

Labour has written to the government to demand clarity on 'chaotic, costly UK border trade measures, raising the concerns of British businesses'. Credit: Mark Hall/Getty/Adobe

Labour described the ongoing uncertainty as "chaotic" and "shambolic" and Labour’s Shadow International Trade Minister Gareth Thomas has written to Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch asking for an updated timeline on border measures and a statement to the House of Commons.

He wrote: "You will be aware that there have been wider stakeholder concerns raised regarding the impact the new Border Target Operating Model could have on food prices.

"It has now been reported that your government plans to further delay the introduction of these new border measures, despite spending many millions of pounds of taxpayers' money on planning and infrastructure for the changes, as well as causing enormous uncertainty for businesses.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch during a visit to Auckland for the signing of membership to CPTPP. Picture: Zahn Trotter/Department for Business & Trade/PA Wire

"It beggars belief that this process has been handled in such a chaotic manner by government. Already hard-pressed businesses have been forced to waste time and money preparing for arrangements that may, yet again be delayed. Yet there is still no clear update from the government about what processes are now going to be in place and what the implications are for business."

Labour is calling on the government to take measures to "tackle trade barriers with countries in Europe and globally, to minimise the need for border checks and help address inflationary pressures".

Liz Webster, founder of Save British Farming, on her farm in North Wiltshire. Credit: Liz Webster

Liz Webster, founder of Save British Farming, told NationalWorld: "The English farmer has been the biggest victim of Brexit. Within the UK internal market we've been disadvantaged, and with European farmers able to export here with no horrible red tape they’ve been able to undercut us. This is why we've seen pork and eggs collapse in particular.

"If they apply checks for EU imports, most EU exporters will give up exporting their much loved produce to the UK. Far from taking back control, we’re opening ourselves up to anybody buying low quality meat at the market."

The North Wiltshire beef farmer said she believes the food checks have been delayed due to concerns about the country's food security, which is currently around 60% according to the NFU. "They've delayed these food import checks because they're inflationary, but also because it will affect supply," she explained.

"If they put the checks in, all of the EU exporters will have not bothered to send anything here." The news comes after almost 60% of British export businesses said they see no positive effect from post-Brexit trade deals in a government survey.

A government spokesperson said: "The government remains committed to delivering the best border in the world. The Border Target Operating Model is key to delivering this and introduces an innovative approach to importing that will be introduced progressively.