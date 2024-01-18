To celebrate National Winnie The Pooh Day, we look at upcoming horror sequel, Blood and Honey 2

It’s National Winnie the Pooh Day and there’s no more inappropriate way to celebrate than by taking a look at upcoming horror sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, from the creators of the Public Domain Horror Universe.

We celebrate Winnie the Pooh Day on January 18 because that’s the day that the character’s author, A.A Milne was born, but horror fans are more apt to celebrate on January 1, the day in 2022 that the character entered the public domain.

Almost as soon as Winnie became public property when the copyright expired 95 years after the the character’s first appearance B movie horror company Jagged Edge Productions pounced on the opportunity to add another beloved children’s character to its horror franchise.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is in the works at Jagged Edge Productions

The disturbing film, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, saw Pooh and Piglet (also in the public domain) embark on a bloody rampage in search of food when Christopher Robin abandons them to go off to college.

Blood and Honey was made on a shoestring budget of $100,000 but made $5.2 million at the box office, making it one of the most successful films of the year in terms of percentage profit. And now, on National Winnie the Pooh Day, we take a look at the upcoming sequel, Blood and Honey 2.

What is Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 about?

The official plot of the sequel is under wraps, but we can guess that Pooh Bear will be on the hunt for Christopher Robin once more, as his former friend and protector fled at the end of the first film after witnessing Pooh’s killing spree.

We also know that Pooh will take inspiration from classic horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre, wielding the titular weapon in the sequel, and we can expect it to be every bit as bloody as the first instalment.

When is the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 release date?

Blood and Honey 2 is set to be released in select cinemas on February 14 2024. So if you’re not a fan of Valentine’s Day, this movie could be the perfect alternative to the traditional romcom.

What is the Public Domain Horror Universe?

Public Domain Horror Universe is the tongue in cheek name for Jagged Edge’s collection of films based on well-known characters that have entered the public domain.