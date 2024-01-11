After scaring audiences in 2001 with the release of the groundbreaking horror 28 Days Later, the team of Boyle and Garland look to do it again

It was the film that helped draw more attention to the talents of Golden Globe Award winner Cillian Murphy when first released in 2001, and now the two minds behind the classic zombie apocalypse film 28 Days Later are in talks not only to bring a third film to the screen but to turn that into a trilogy.

Oscar-winner Danny Boyle and BAFTA-nominated writer Alex Garland have been working on 28 Years Later, the third film in the “28 Days” franchise, which according to Collider is being shopped around to movie studios and streaming services later this week. No news on who will appear in the new film, but the Hollywood Reporter interestingly has brought up that the film itself might be spun off into three separate movies - suggesting perhaps more leverage with streaming services like Netflix or Prime Video than a general cinematic release.

According to sources from the Hollywood Reporter, WME is currently reaching out to potential buyers for a new trilogy based on the world that was established in the original 2002 film, 28 Days Later, and its sequel, 28 Weeks Later. This package is being represented by Boyle and Garland.

Danny Boyle is set to direct the first part of the new movie trilogy, while Alex Garland will be writing all three. The budget for each movie is expected to be around $75 million. Original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, the former head of Fox Searchlight Pictures, will be producing the films. It's worth noting that Fox Searchlight Pictures is a division of the former studio Twentieth Century Fox, which originally backed the films.

Fans hoping for a return of Cillian Murphy’s character, Jim, from the original movie, might also be in luck - in a previous interview the Golden Globe-winning actor undertook with Collider during press for Oppenheimer, he admitted: "I was talking to Danny Boyle recently, and I said, “Danny, we shot the movie at the end of 2000.” So I think we’re definitely approaching the 28 Years Later. But like I’ve always said, I’m up for it. I’d love to do it. If Alex [Garland] thinks there’s a script in it and Danny wants to do it, I’d love to do it."

Where can I watch the original two films from the “28 Days" series in the UK?