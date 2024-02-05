The Taste of Things | What is Juliette Binoche’s new film about, cast list and when is it released in the UK?
The Palme d’Or nominated French period drama, “The Taste of Things,” is finally arriving in UK cinemas this month; but what is the Juliette Binoche film about?
Having made its premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival and limited screenings across France and the United States, the French period drama “The Taste of Things,” (also known in its native tongue as “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant”) is set to get a general theatrical release in the United States this week, with a UK release date incoming shortly afterwards.
Starring Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche (Best Supporting Actress, “The English Patient” in 1996), “The Taste of Things” follows the romance between Eugénie (Binoche) and Dodin Bouffant, played by Benoît Magimel, who owns the restaurant Eugénie has worked in for 20 years. If the restaurant owner’s name seems familiar to literary fans, it’s because it is the same character created by Swiss author Marcel Rouff in his novel “La Vie et la passion de Dodin-Bouffant, gourmet” (“The Passionate Epicure”).
The character of Dodin-Bouffant is a renowned chef who is deeply passionate about gastronomy and dedicated to the art of cooking. The novel explores Dodin-Bouffant's culinary adventures, his relationships, and his pursuit of culinary perfection. The character has become a symbol of the gourmet and culinary arts. "Dodin-Bouffant" is often referenced in discussions about fine dining and gastronomy.
The film, directed by Trần Anh Hùng, has been selected by the French Film Commission as their Best International Film entry at the 96th Academy Awards, earning a minor amount of controversy when Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” was overlooked for that role - Triet’s Palme d’Or winning film earned instead a Best Film and Best Director nod at the Oscar nominations a fortnight ago, so indeed did get it’s deserved flowers. But what is “The Taste of Things” about, and who else stars alongside Juliette Binoche?
What is “The Taste of Things” about?
“France in 1885: Eugénie worked as a chef for the famous restaurant owner Dodin for 20 years and is considered excellent in her field. Because Eugénie and Dodin spent years in the kitchen together, feelings arose between them.”
“Their shared love of food has created unique, delicious and exquisite dishes that are second to none and attract diners from all over the world. However, freedom-loving Eugénie never wanted to marry Dodin. Then Dodin decides to cook for his beloved for the first time”
Who stars in “The Taste of Things”?
IMDB has listed the following performers in lead roles in “The Taste of Things”:
- Juliette Binoche as Eugénie
- Benoît Magimel as Dodin Bouffant
- Emmanuel Salinger as Rabaz
- Patrick d'Assumçao as Grimaud
- Galatea Bellugi as Violette
- Jan Hammenecker as Magot
- Frédéric Fisbach as Beaubois
- Bonnie Chagneau-Ravoire as Pauline
- Jean-Marc Roulot as Augustin
- Yannik Landrein as Pauline's father
- Sarah Adler as Pauline's mother
How long is “The Taste of Things”?
According to Vue Cinemas, “The Taste of Things” has a cinematic run-time of 136 minutes or 2 hours 16 minutes in Lehman’s terms.
Is there an age rating for “The Taste of Things”?
The British Board of Film Classification has rated “The Taste of Things” as a 12A for “moderate nudity.” In their explanation for the rating, the BBFC wrote “A gourmet and the cook he has employed for over twenty years share a taste for fine food and feelings for each other in this gentle French period drama, which features infrequent scenes of sexualised nudity.”
When is “The Taste of Things” released in the United Kingdom?
There are limited screenings of “The Taste of Things” on Valentine's Day 2024, with more screenings set to take place in cinemas nationwide from February 16 2024 in the United Kingdom - a week after its theatrical release in the United States (February 9 2024).
