Starring Oscar-winner Juliette Binoche (Best Supporting Actress, “The English Patient” in 1996), “The Taste of Things” follows the romance between Eugénie (Binoche) and Dodin Bouffant, played by Benoît Magimel, who owns the restaurant Eugénie has worked in for 20 years. If the restaurant owner’s name seems familiar to literary fans, it’s because it is the same character created by Swiss author Marcel Rouff in his novel “La Vie et la passion de Dodin-Bouffant, gourmet” (“The Passionate Epicure”).

The character of Dodin-Bouffant is a renowned chef who is deeply passionate about gastronomy and dedicated to the art of cooking. The novel explores Dodin-Bouffant's culinary adventures, his relationships, and his pursuit of culinary perfection. The character has become a symbol of the gourmet and culinary arts. "Dodin-Bouffant" is often referenced in discussions about fine dining and gastronomy.

The film, directed by Trần Anh Hùng, has been selected by the French Film Commission as their Best International Film entry at the 96th Academy Awards, earning a minor amount of controversy when Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” was overlooked for that role - Triet’s Palme d’Or winning film earned instead a Best Film and Best Director nod at the Oscar nominations a fortnight ago, so indeed did get it’s deserved flowers. But what is “The Taste of Things” about, and who else stars alongside Juliette Binoche?

What is “The Taste of Things” about?

“France in 1885: Eugénie worked as a chef for the famous restaurant owner Dodin for 20 years and is considered excellent in her field. Because Eugénie and Dodin spent years in the kitchen together, feelings arose between them.”

“Their shared love of food has created unique, delicious and exquisite dishes that are second to none and attract diners from all over the world. However, freedom-loving Eugénie never wanted to marry Dodin. Then Dodin decides to cook for his beloved for the first time”

Who stars in “The Taste of Things”?

IMDB has listed the following performers in lead roles in “The Taste of Things”:

Juliette Binoche as Eugénie

Benoît Magimel as Dodin Bouffant

Emmanuel Salinger as Rabaz

Patrick d'Assumçao as Grimaud

Galatea Bellugi as Violette

Jan Hammenecker as Magot

Frédéric Fisbach as Beaubois

Bonnie Chagneau-Ravoire as Pauline

Jean-Marc Roulot as Augustin

Yannik Landrein as Pauline's father

Sarah Adler as Pauline's mother

How long is “The Taste of Things”?

(L-R) Pierre Gagnaire, Director Tran Anh Hung, Juliette Binoche and Benoit Magimel attend the "La Passion De Dodin Bouffant" photocall at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

According to Vue Cinemas, “The Taste of Things” has a cinematic run-time of 136 minutes or 2 hours 16 minutes in Lehman’s terms.

Is there an age rating for “The Taste of Things”?

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “The Taste of Things” as a 12A for “moderate nudity.” In their explanation for the rating, the BBFC wrote “A gourmet and the cook he has employed for over twenty years share a taste for fine food and feelings for each other in this gentle French period drama, which features infrequent scenes of sexualised nudity.”