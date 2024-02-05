Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s one of wrestling’s most tragic tales; the curse of the Von Erich family. Born into the world of wrestling, each member of the clan was slated as a top prospect in the world of wrestling during the “Wild West” days of territories and touring from promotion to promotion. Yet, as “The Iron Claw,” A24’s latest release out this week details, it felt like a misfortune for the family was always one step away.

Having already been released in the United States to positive reviews, the lives of the Von Erichs - perhaps one of the most tragic stories to emerge from the “carny” world of old-school professional wrestling is a riveting watch not just for wrestling fans but casual fans alike. Even if you’re not a wrestling fan, the tale of what feels like a curse placed upon an entire family is enough to elicit some interest in the bleak tale starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reviews for the film have been very positive, despite not earning Oscar-nods akin to another wrestling film that took the cinematic world by storm, Darren Aronofsky’s “The Wrestler” in 2008 starring Mickey Rourke in his multi-award winning role as Randy “The Ram” Robinson. But that’s not to say the critics haven’t been paying attention, with the entire cast commended on their performances by Empire Magazine.

Their five-star rated review stated “A heavyweight collective has just entered the ring,” speaking about the strength of the cast involved in the production. But aside from Efron and White playing two of the brothers, who else from the world of showbusiness is playing the other members of the Von Erichs, and is it safe to take a younger wrestling fan to see the film?

What is “The Iron Claw” about?

“The true story of the Von Erich brothers, who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.”

Who stars in “The Iron Claw”

Alongside some recognisable names in the cast, including Zac Efron, “The Bear” award winner Jeremy Allen White and Maura Tierney are some faces that wrestling fans will be familiar with. Former AEW World Champion MJF plays Lance Von Erich, with Chavo Guerrero Jr portraying “The Sheik” and Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez. Nemeth is the brother to Nic Nemeth, formerly known as WWE entertainer Dolph Ziggler.

Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich

Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich

Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich

Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich

Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich

Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich

Lily James as Pam Adkisson

Michael J. Harney as Bill Mercer

Maxwell Jacob Friedman as Lance Von Erich

Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes

Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair

Kevin Anton as Harley Race

Cazzey Louis Cereghino as Bruiser Brody

Chavo Guerrero Jr. as Edward "The Sheik" Farhat

Ryan Nemeth as Gino Hernandez

Scott Innes as the Ring Announcer

What is the running time in cinemas for “The Iron Claw”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not quite as long as “Oppenheimer” or “Killers of the Flower Moon,” but the cinematic run-time for “The Iron Claw” stands at 136 minutes - or two hours and 16 minutes in Lehman’s terms.

What is the age rating in the UK for “The Iron Claw”

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “The Iron Claw” as a 15, due to “strong language, drug misuse, suicide.” In their summary as to why the film received a 15 rating, the BBFC wrote: “With scenes involving mental health, addiction and suicide, this emotional sports biopic follows the fortunes of the Von Erich family, a professional wrestling dynasty whose meteoritic success ended in a series of tragedies.”

Is “The Iron Claw” based on a true story?

The cast of "The Iron Claw" (left) and the Von Erich family during their heyday on the wrestling territories (Credit: Rasslin' History 101/A24)

Indeed it is - “The Iron Claw” is based on the real-life Von Erich family, who were as fraught with tragedy as much as the film indicates. NationalWorld wrote a piece when “The Iron Claw” was first doing limited screenings in the United States detailing the family members portrayed on screen - with the film even getting plaudits from the remaining living family members of the Von Erichs,

When is “The Iron Claw” out in cinemas in the UK?