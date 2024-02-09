Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Silent Witness fans were quick to complain about the latest two part episode, Death by a Thousand Hits, which aired this week on BBC One.

Viewers of the popular show felt lost after watching the penultimate season 27 double episode story which aired on Monday and Wednesday evening - the schedule change from a Tuesday evening air date was caused by FA Cup coverage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it wasn’t the change to the TV schedule that had fans of the crime drama up in arms - it was the confusing plot.

Silent Witness viewers were left 'totally lost' by latest two-part story

What was Silent Witness episode Death by a Thousand Hits about?

The two episode story followed the pathology team as they investigated the death of a Burmese man on a deserted beach following a massacre in Myanmar. They are left to piece together what happened at the crime scene and uncover why the victim was killed.

The second episode revealed that Home Office worker Elinor Shaw was being blackmailed and was forced to tamper with evidence. The team also learned that tech company Kaskade were involved in serious police corruption, which they managed to prove in the end.

We learn that footage showing the dead man’s involvement in the massacre was faked and that the Kaskade app was designed to make people mad, with deadly consequences. A hitman was sent to kill May, the wife of the first victim, but bungled the hit and was himslef killed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eventually, Mark Foster, the head of security at Kaskade is linked by fingerprints to the dead hitman, proving that he was at least partly responsible for the victim’s murder, and Foster is arrested.

Elinor Shaw was revealed to have been blackmailed into tampering with evidence in latest Silent Witness episode

Why have viewers complained about the latest Silent Witness episode?

As you can probably imagine from the episode description, the latest two part story was very convoluted and hard to follow. The episode got into the nitty gritty of recent tech dilemmas such as artificial intelligence and deepfakes which made the plot even trickier to navigate.

Some viewers said they were totally lost by the instalment and it likely didn’t help that the episodes were released two days apart due to the schedule disruption caused by the FA Cup, making it even harder to follow the storyline.

One viewer shared on X: “I honestly thought this was a bloody brilliant episode! Until I got totally lost.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another complained: “Just catching up on episodes 7&8 and I'm not sure I know what went on there. Got a bit confusing towards the end. Only takeaway is that I will "trust no-one" , that's a definite.”

A third viewer said the latest episode left them ‘a bit baffled’ while another way very too the point, writing: “This year’s episodes are getting worse and worse, there hasn’t been one week where the storyline has been realistic or any good”.

When is the Silent Witness season 27 finale on TV?