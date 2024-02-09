Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romantic drama series One Day, starring Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, landed on Netflix this week. The series was filmed at a series of gorgeous locations across the UK and Europe.

The 14 episode series follows a young man and woman who meet for the first time on the eve of their graduation - each episode catches up with the pair on the same day a year later. Sometimes they are together, and sometimes they’re not as life gets in the way.

The series began production in 2022 with a shooting schedule reminiscent of a big budget film. The cast and crew moved around the UK and visited three countries in continental Europe during filming.

One Day was filmed across England, Scotland, and Europe

Where is One Day 2024 filmed?

Much of the series was filmed in and around Edinburgh, particularly as Edinburgh University's Old College, a grand 19th century building in the neoclassical style. This is the setting for the first episode where the pair are due to graduate.

Other Edinburgh locations include in Viewforth to the southwest, where Emma’s flat is, and Arthur’s Seat, the hill that overlooks the city. Holyrood Park, The Vennel Steps and the exterior of Edinburgh Castle can also be spotted in the series.

Episode four of One Day was filmed on Paros

In episode two some scenes were shot in Rome, where Dexter is now living - you can see the 16th century Fontana dell’Acqua Paola, in the centre of the city, as well as the Spanish embassy, the Trastevere quarter, and the Piazza Navona.

The Greek island of Paros features heavily in the fourth episode, as it is the setting for Emma and Dexter’s holiday. The episode makes use of the island’s beautiful beaches as well as the Naousa harbour and Parikia, the island’s capital.

In one of the later episodes in the series, Emma and Dexter’s story continues in Paris where Emma is living during her research visit. Scenes were shot at the Rue Pierre Semard and the Passerelle Emmanuelle Riva, a bridge across the Canal St Martin.

Many scenes throughout the series were also set and filmed in England a wedding scene (not that of Emma and Dexter) was filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire. The location has featured in many British films and TV shows including The Crown, The Favourite, The Great, and Enola Holmes. Several episodes across the series were filmed in London - iconic landmarks including Primrose Hill, and various restaurants in the city pop up in the show.