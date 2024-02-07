Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Netflix romantic drama One Day, based on the David Nicholls novel of the same name, stars British actress Ambika Mod as Emma, the character played by Anne Hathaway in the 2011 film version. Mod is best known for starring in black comedy This Is Going to Hurt alongside Ben Whishaw.

The White Lotus star Leo Woodall plays Dexter - he and Emma meet for the first time on the eve of their graduation, but go their separate ways the following day. As the pair take different journeys in life, we see them on the anniversary of their first meeting each year for one day - sometimes they are together, and sometimes they’re not.

The 2011 film was one of the most popular romance films of the year, and in 2020 another of Nicholls’ novels, Us, was adapted for the screen by the BBC. The One Day series marks the first Netflix adaptation of the author’s work.

Is there a trailer for One Day?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of One Day?

Leo Woodall as Dexter

Ambika Mod as Emma

Amber Grappy as Tilly

Brendan Quinn as Callum

Jonny Weldon as Ian

Tim McInnerny as Stephen

Eleanor Tomlinson as Sylvie

Essie Davis as Alison

Adam Loxley as Graham

John Macmillan as Aaron

Is One Day Netflix series connected to the film?

The upcoming Netflix series is a reimagining of David Nicholls’ novel which was published in 2009. The book was first adapted into the 2011 film of the same name directed by Lone Scherfig and starring Anne Hathaway as Emma and Jim Sturgess as Dexter. The series is not a sequel to the film, instead it tells the same story in a different way.

Where was One Day filmed?

Filming began in July 2022 and predominantly took place in London and on location in Edinburgh at the university, city centre, and Old Town. Other filming locations reportedly include Greece and Paris, France.

When is the release date of One Day?