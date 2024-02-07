Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Day author David Nicholls is an English screenwriter and novelist from Hampshire who is best known for writing One Day.

His most popular novel, One Day, has been translated into 40 languages and sold 5 million copies worldwide. It has been adapted twice - first into the 2011 film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, and most recently, and most recently into the 14 part Netflix series with Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall, which Nicholls also executive produced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholls began his career as a stage actor performing in West Yorkshire and the Royal National Theatre, but began working as a screenwriter in the late 1990s. He has since published five novels and written for several popular films and TV shows.

David Nicholls is the author of One Day and executive producer on the Netflix adaptation

How many books has David Nicholls written?

Nicholls has written five novels to date, his first was Starter for 10 in 2003, about a first year university student who tries to get on University Challenge and seduce a fellow member of his quiz team.

Two years later Nicholls wrote The Understudy about an out of work divorced actor who takes on a job as the understudy for the World’s 12th Sexiest Man. In 2009 Nicholls wrote One Day, his popular romantic novel about two people who meet the night before their graduation and keep crossing paths years down the line.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall star in Netflix David Nicholls adaptation One Day

Nicholls wrote Us in 2014 - the book is a story of a couple who have been supposedly happily married for decades when the wife suddenly tells her husband she thinks she wants a divorce. Nicholls’ latest novel, Sweet Sorrow in 2019. It is about a boy who falls in love, but must join a strange cult-like organisation called The Company, if he wants to be with the girl he has fallen for.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As a screenwriter Nicholls has worked on shows including Cold Feet, Tess of the D'Urbervilles, and Patrick Melrose. He has written screenplays for the films Simpatico, And When Did You Last See Your Father?, Great Expectations, and Far from the Madding Crowd.

Have David Nicholls’ other novels been adapted?

The first of Nicholls’ books to be adapted was his debut novel, Starter for 10, which was made into the 2006 film starring James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Catherine Tate, and Rebecca Hall. Nicholls also wrote the screenplay.

One Day is his only work to be adapted twice, being made into the 2011 film, for which Nicholls penned the screenplay, and the upcoming Netflix series on which Nicholls was executive producer and wrote one episode.