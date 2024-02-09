Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UKTV’s Gold channel is set to honour the beloved sitcom “Bottom,” created by Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall, with a new retrospective titled “Bottom: Exposed.”

The retrospective will delve into the backstory of the acclaimed sitcom, which entertained audiences with eighteen episodes across three series from 1991 to 1995, as well as five sold-out stage shows. Viewers will also enjoy rare behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive anecdotes from the set and take a look at the long-standing working relationship and friendship between the late Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson.

The documentary will feature insights from producer and series director Ed Bye, former cast members, and famous fans, providing a comprehensive look at “Bottom's” monumental impact on the sitcom genre.

Co-creator and star Adrian Edmondson will provide firsthand insights into the making of the show alongside the late Rik Mayall. The program will feature contributions from various cast members, crew, and famous fans, with narration by Stephen Fry.

Speaking about the retrospective, Edmondson recalls, “A long time ago, deep in the mists of time, two blokes - I was one of them, Rik Mayall was the other - decided to make a career out of beating the s*** out of each other. It was a tempestuous, anarchic, and occasionally quite a dangerous time... but above all, it was bloody good fun. We made each other laugh, and luckily for us, we made audiences laugh. This program seeks to get to the bottom of why it worked."

Matt Crook, executive producer at Studio Crook who are involved in the retrospective, added: “Studio Crook is beyond excited to be working on Bottom. It was such a huge show and has never had a documentary until now, so we feel incredibly privileged and excited to be given this opportunity by UKTV to work with Adrian Edmondson and Rik Mayall’s estate to celebrate one of the greatest sitcoms of all time.”

