Screen Babble Podcast Episode 64 | A Killer Paradox, Bob’s Burgers, The Holdovers and Drops of God
Screen Babble, NationalWorld’s flagship TV and Film podcast, returns for another episode this week, hosted once again by Kelly Crichton with NationalWorld’s TV and Film critics Steven Ross and Benjamin Jackson on hand once again to discuss the good and bad on our screens over the past 7 days and heading into the weekend.
On this week’s show, Steven takes a deep dive into the latest South Korean series to arrive on Netflix, in the form of “A Killer Paradox,” a tale of “When one accidental killing leads to another, an ordinary young man finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective”
We also go back to the future once again with Benjii, as this week he ventures into the world of adult animation once again with “Bob’s Burgers,” the enduring animated series by “Home Movies” creator Loren Bouchard and featuring the voice of “Archer” actor H Jon Benjamin.
The team also recap what they’ve been watching over the past week, including Steven heading to the cinema to see the Oscar-nominated feature film “The Holdovers” starring Oscar nominees Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Kelly catches us up on “The Traitors” and the latest Michelle Keegan series “Fool Me Once,” and Benjii tells us a little more about the tri-lingual series on AppleTV+, “Drops of God”
Where can I watch this week’s shows?
- “A Killer Paradox” arrives on Netflix on February 9 2024.
- “Bob’s Burgers” is available to stream on Disney+
- “The Traitors” is available to catch up on BBC iPlayer
- “Fool Me Once” is available to stream on Netflix
- “The Holdovers” is out in cinemas now
- “Drops of God” is available to stream on AppleTV+
