Netflix K-drama A Killer Paradox is a dark comedy based around an accidental murderer of serial killers who is pursued by a relentless detective.

The series is based on a webcomic by the show’s creator Ggomabi, and is directed by Chang-hee Lee who previously helmed horror series Hell is Other People, and mystery film The Vanished.

K-dramas have become increasingly popular on Netflix, with several popular titles arriving on the platform after the success of Squid Game in 2021. All of Us Are Dead, Sweet Home, My Name, and Black Knight are just a few of the South Korean Netflix original shows that fans have loved, and A Killer Paradox is likely to be just as popular, if not more so.

Choi Woo-sik as Lee Tang in A Killer Paradox

What is A Killer Paradox about?

The eight part series follows Lee Tang, a young man who accidentally kills a stranger who had attacked him for no reason. Following the killing, Lee is shocked to discover that the man whose life he ended was a serial killer.

In a series of strange coincidences, Tang inadvertently dispatches several other people, all of whom turn out to be really bad guys. Lee begins to believe that he may be on a mission sent by a higher power to cleanse the world of its nastiest villains.

However, as he continues to avoid being pinned for the murders and forms new alliances, a relentless detective refuses to give up the case, and his suspicion falls on Lee.

Is there a trailer for A Killer Paradox?

Yes, watch it here:

Who is in the cast of A Killer Paradox?

Choi Woo-sik as Lee Tang

Son Suk-ku as Jang Nan-gam

Lee Hee-joon as Song Chon

Hyun Bong-sik as Park Choong-jin

Han Sang-kyung as Hard-hitting

Nam Jin-bok

Kim Geum-soon

Seok-hyeon Jo

Hyun-Sook Jun

Where is A Killer Paradox filmed?

A Killer Paradox was filmed in South Korea in 2023 - specific locations include Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Jogyesa Temple, and Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, the capital city.

Other Netflix shows filmed in Seoul include Squid Game, Gyeongseong Creature, Sense8, and All of Us Are Dead.

When is the release date of A Killer Paradox?