Lover Stalker Killer | What is Netflix’s new true-crime documentary about and when is it out?
Fans of Netflix’s cavalcade of true crime documentaries and series might want to set some time aside this weekend, as the story of Dave Kroupa, Liz Golyar and Cari Farver is brought to our screens with the release of “Lover Stalker Killer.”
The documentary follows the grisly details of a complex love triangle in Omaha, Nebraska involving Dave Kroupa, Liz Golyar and Cari Ferver - and the ensuing digital deception, harassment and ultimately murder.
Helmed by the same creative team behind “Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee” and “Fear City,” the new true-crime documentary takes us back to Omaha, Nebraska in 2012. A recently single Dave Kroupa moves to the area and joins the area’s dating scene, where he meets Liz Golyar through an online dating site.
With the pair undertaking a casual relationship, Kroupa also meets Cari Farver serendipitously, as she visits his auto shop for repairs, with the mechanic immediately feeling a connection with her. However, Kroupa would both have his cake and eat it, continuing his casual relationship and expressing he doesn’t want a committed relationship, meanwhile also seeing Farver at the same time.
The flashpoint regarding the love triangle came when Farver first meets Golyar at Kroupa’s apartment, creating an understandable amount of tension, but certainly, no one could see what was set to unfold next.
On November 12 2012, after two weeks of Kroupa and Farver continuing their relationship, the latter disappears without a trace after spending the night with the former. However, despite her “ghosting” of Kroupa, she continues to send menacing text messages to Kroupa, Golyar and her mother, concerning and confusing her family and friends.
That’s when suspicions began to grow, leading Ryan Avis and Sergeant Jim Doty of Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office to investigate the case. The documentary then uncovers the level of duplicity between the three and a shocking revelation about the messages being sent.
We know true-crime fans don’t like it when things are spoiled, so NationalWorld will leave it at that, but needless to say, if you’re a fan of “Gone Girl” or the most recent Netflix true-crime series, “American Nightmare,” this new documentary is one you can’t miss this weekend.
When is “Lover Stalker Killer” out on Netflix?
“Lover Stalker Killer” is released on Netflix today (February 9 2024)
