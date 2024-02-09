Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sport looks to dominate our television screens this weekend, with the Six Nations continuing over the weekend and the excitement of Super Bowl weekend with it only a mere two sleeps away (if you’re reading this on Friday at least.) But that’s certainly not the be-all and end-all of your viewing options this weekend.

“Gladiators” and “The Masked Singer” continue their early-evening entertainment on Saturday, with the business end of both shows slowly drawing closer, while Maya Jama’s “Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits,” looks to get fans of this series a sneak peak at what hasn’t been shown on our screens so far.

For film enthusiasts this weekend, BBC One has something for everyone; the Disney animated feature “Zootropolis” screens on the network Sunday at 2:50pm to keep the little ones occupied ahead of half term, but those adrenaline junkies wanting a bit of testosterone might want to check out what Channel 5 are showing on Sunday evening.

So what are NationalWorld checking out on television this weekend? Here are some of our picks for the weekend of February 10 and February 11 2024.

Saturday February 10 2024

Six Nations (BBC/ITV)

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 03: Fin Smith of England looks on during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Italy and England at Stadio Olimpico on February 03, 2024 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The Six Nations continues this week, with two games being aired on Saturday on both BBC One and ITV. BBC One’s coverage kicks off at 1:15pm as Gabby Logan presents coverage of Scotland’s game against France, while at 4pm ITV One will be showing the big game between England and Wales.

Gladiators (BBC One - 5:50pm)

As we approach the crucial phase of the competition, BBC's revival of the beloved '90s game show takes centre stage. Four challengers will confront the formidable Gladiators in five gruelling contests before battling it out in the iconic Eliminator. Who is determined and able to overcome the notorious Travelator and secure a spot in the quarter-finals?

Meanwhile, one competitor's reputation precedes them on the Collision Bridge, while another unleashes their fury in The Ring. Brace yourself for what promises to be the most thrilling comeback of the series yet.

The Masked Singer (ITV1/ITVX - 7:15pm)

Last week saw a double elimination on ITV’s hit celebrity singing contest, “The Masked Singer,” as Dippy Egg and Maypole were revealed to be Davina McCall’s “Long Lost Family” co-host Nicky Campbell and former Pussycat Doll singer Melody Thornton.

The judges, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross will be trying to figure out who the Masked Singers are, alongside all of us at home who will be eagerly guessing. With characters such as Big Foot, Air Fryer and Cricket all vying for the crown, there can only be one winner.

Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits (ITV Two/ITVX - 9pm)

Strap yourselves in because it's time for another rollercoaster ride - this is the only place to see a mountain of brand-new unseen moments from the Villa, as Maya Jama presents more behind-the-scenes footage from the latest season of “Love Island: All Stars”

Defiance (Film - BBC One - 11:55pm)

Former James Bond actor Daniel Craig stars in this 2008 war film directed by Edward Zwick, based on the true story of the Bielski partisans, a group of Jewish resistance fighters who escaped Nazi-occupied Poland during World War II. The partisans formed a community in the forests of Belarus, led by the Bielski brothers - Tuvia, Zus, and Asael - as the group fought against the Nazis and their collaborators while also providing shelter and protection to other Jewish refugees.

Sunday February 11 2024

Call The Midwife (BBC One - 8pm)

Call The Midwife s13 People: Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK), Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Phyllis Crane (LINDA BASSETT) BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston

The new season of the ever-popular “Call The Midwife” continues this week, as summer draws to a close in Poplar. The pupil midwives are preparing to sit their final exams and viva, with Joyce a methodical planner, keeping calm under fire. But Rosalind is becoming more and more anxious. When two little boys are found abandoned in the local church, triggering a nationwide hunt for their mother, Cyril, as child welfare officer, is faced with his toughest challenge to date.

Death in Paradise (BBC One - 9pm)

After the season premiere last week and celebrating 100 episodes, this week Commissioner Selwyn Patterson struggles in the wake of his shock shooting. As the team rallies around him, will he be able to bury his demons and move on? Elsewhere, the local community is rocked by a murder at a care home when a game of bingo gets horribly out of hand. But could someone kill over something as trivial as that? As the case takes on a series of jaw-dropping twists and turns, Neville and the team realise that this case is so much more than it first appeared on the surface.

Trigger Point (ITV1/ITVX - 9pm)

This week on ITV, Vicky McClure's acclaimed drama unfolds further as a campaign of terror escalates. A journalist receives a suspicious package hinting at a new bomb threat set to detonate that evening. The target remains unknown, adding to the tension as the perpetrators seemingly mock the authorities. Amidst the chaos, a shadowy source emerges offering what appears to be credible information on the terror cell. With limited options, Lana and DS Helen Morgan take a risk by meeting the enigmatic informant, Alex.

However, doubts linger. Can Alex be trusted, or is he merely a pawn in the terrorists' game? As Lana and her team follow the clues, they embark on a dangerous journey beneath the streets of London and into the corridors of power in the British government. Time is of the essence as they race against the clock to thwart the threat.

Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw (Channel 5 - 8pm)

For those who want a bit of a mindless-action feature to shake off the “Sunday Scaries,” Channel 5 will be screening the popular spin-off from “The Fast and Furious” franchise, with Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham returning to their roles as Lawman Luke Hobbs and outcast Deckard Shaw. The pair are tasked with ensuring a cybernetically enhanced villain, played by Idris Elba, doesn’t threaten the future of humanity.

NFL Super Bowl LVIII (ITV1/ITVX)

It’s the one American Football and Taylor Swift fans alike are waiting for: Super Bowl LVIII, taking place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas as it plays host to the final of this year’s NFL Season. Will the San Francisco 49ers overcome last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and will Travis Kelce’s current squeeze, Taylor Swift, be in attendance?