Series 13 of the popular BBC crime-drama “Death in Paradise” returns to our screens next month, continuing where we left off from the Christmas 2023 special as DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little) and the team investigate the murder of Gerry Stableforth, an entrepreneur killed at his family villa.

When we last left the team at the end of the Christmas special, the case became complicated when key witness Debbie Clumson disappeared, and Neville's mother, Melanie, arrived for a Christmas visit. The investigation uncovers a plot to steal a valuable Ming dynasty vase from Debbie's home, leading to Gerry's murder. Mariana, Gerry's daughter, and her accomplice, Benjamin, frame Debbie for the crime. However, Neville exposes their deception, leading to Mariana's confession.

Throughout the new series, viewers can expect various personal and professional developments for the main characters; Marlon will confront his future, Naomi Thomas will double date with Darlene Curtis, and Catherine Bordey finds herself involved in a murder case. Meanwhile, Neville faces a significant decision, and the series promises a mix of deadly scenarios, including a game of bingo with fatal consequences, a poisoning at a cookery competition, death during a blackout, and a mystifying murder in a lift.

That’s not including the storyline set for the momentous 100th episode of the series, which kicks off the new series and puts the fate of one character in the delicate balance of life and death…

Are there any details on the 100th episode of “Death in Paradise”?

In the 100th episode of "Death in Paradise," Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) marks fifty years of police service with a celebration. However, the festivities take a dark turn when he is dramatically shot by a mysterious assassin, leaving him fighting for his life. The episode unfolds as the team and the entire island grapple with the aftermath of this shocking event, raising the suspenseful question of whether Selwyn will survive the attack.

The milestone episode features a host of talented guest stars, including Sean Maguire, who becomes the first guest to reprise their role since the show's inception in 2011.

Who is returning and who is joining the cast for “Death in Paradise” Season 13?

Don Warrington and Ralph Little in Death in Paradise

Returning to the cast for the upcoming series of "Death in Paradise" are familiar faces, including Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, Shantol Jackson as DS Naomi Thomas, Tahj Miles as Officer Marlon Pryce, Ginny Holder as Trainee Officer Darlene Curtis, and Élizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey. Additionally, Genesis Lynea returns as Selwyn's daughter Andrina.

The series will also feature new and returning faces. Notable guest stars joining the cast include:

When does Season 13 of “Death in Paradise” begin screening on TV?